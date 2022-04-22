IPL 2022, Match 34: DC vs RR – Preview and Prediction

The IPL 2022 action continues on Friday as Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

DC will be full of confidence after they claimed a spectacular victory over Punjab Kings in their previous match on Wednesday.

PBKS were bowled out for a meagre 115 runs total, thanks to some excellent bowling from Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Lalit Yadav.

And with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw scoring blistering knocks of 60 and 41, Delhi faced no troubles in chasing down the target in 10.3 overs.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will also enter the upcoming match on the back of a seven runs victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous IPL encounter.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the star of that game as he picked up five wickets to restrict KKR to 210 in their chase of 217 posted by RR.

DC vs RR Prediction

RR’s David Warner is currently in the form of his life, with the Australian hitting 61, 66 and 60 in the last three matches of the Indian Premier League.

There is no doubt that Delhi Capitals have formidable openers in Warner and Prithvi Shaw, but their middle order doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence, which is a weak area for them.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals also boast plenty of talented batters with Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer in their ranks.

Buttler is currently leading the race for the Orange Cap, with the 31-year-old having scoring 375 runs in six IPL matches so far. The English cricketer will want to maintain his amazing form when RR come up against Delhi Capitals.

Rajasthan also look very strong in the bowling department, having the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna. However, they don’t have a lot of batting depth and should struggle if they lose some early wickets.

Both sides have their strengths and weakness but we are backing RR to win on Friday as they seem to have a better team combination.