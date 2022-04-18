Countries
Home News ipl 2022 match 30 rr vs kkr head to head record

IPL 2022, Match 30: RR vs KKR Head-To-Head Record

The Match 30 of the Indian Premier League will see Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

Both sides will be looking to bounce back from defeats in their previous matches.

The Sanju Samson-led side were most recently in action on Thursday when they lost against Gujarat Titans by 37 runs.

RR managed to make only 155 chasing GT’s 193 runs target, with Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson picking up three wickets each.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will enter Monday’s clash on the back of a disappointing seven wickets defeat at the hands of SunRisers Hyderabad.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side made a promising start to the Indian Premier League but their levels have dropped in recent weeks.

KKR lost against Delhi Capitals by an incredible 44 runs before they also tasted defeat against the Sunrisers in their most recent match.

Kolkata are currently sixth in the standings, having secured three victories from their six total matches.

RR vs KKR Head-To-Head

The two sides have played against each other on 25 occasions in the past, with KKR winning 13 and RR 11 of those encounters. They last faced against each other in the 54th match of the previous IPL 2021, where Kolkata won by a huge 86 runs margin thanks to Shivam Mavi’s brilliant 4/21 bowling figures.

