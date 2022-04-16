Countries
Home News ipl 2022 match 26 mi vs lsg preview and prediction

IPL 2022, Match 26: MI vs LSG – Preview and Prediction

Updated

24 mins ago

on

tata IPL 2022

The Match 26 of the IPL 2022 will see Mumbai Indians take on Lucknow Super Giants today at the Brabourne Stadium.

The Rohit Sharma-led side have made a disastrous start to the season, losing all the five matches they have played so far in the tournament.

MI were most recently in action on Wednesday when Punjab Kings outclassed them by 12 runs.

Despite good efforts from Dewald Brevis and Suryakumar Yadav, the 2020 champions failed to chase down the 199 runs target posted by PBKS.

Mumbai are the only side who are without a victory in the IPL 2022 and unsurprisingly are at the bottom of the points table.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have enjoyed far better fortunes than their opponents on Saturday.

The KL Rahul-led side were on a three-match winning streak when they came up against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

However, they lost the match by three runs in a very close contest at the Wankhede Stadium, despite the late heroics of Marcus Stoinis.

LSG are currently fifth in the standings, having secured three victories from five matches.

MI vs LSG Prediction

Mumbai Indians boast some highly talented players in their ranks who can single-handedly take the game away from their opposition. However, they are yet to win a match plus Lucknow seem to have a more balanced team. Therefore, we are backing LSG to win on Saturday.

