The Match 23 of the IPL 2022 will see Mumbai Indians take on Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium on Wednesday.

MI are the most successful team in the history of the T20 league, having lifted five titles so far. However, they have endured a disastrous campaign this year, with the 2020 champions yet to win any matches so far.

The Rohit Sharma-led side suffered their latest setback at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. RCB easily chased down their 152 runs target with Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli scoring 66 and 48 knocks respectively.

Ishan Kishan has been their most impressive batsman this season, with the 23-year-old hitting 175 runs in the four matches he has played so far. Mumbai will be hoping that he shines again today at the MCA Stadium.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have enjoyed better fortunes than their rivals on Wednesday as they have won two of their four matches and currently seventh in the standings.

They were most recently in action last Friday at the Brabourne Stadium where they lost a nail-biting thriller against Gujarat Titans.

PBKS posted 189 runs on the board in the stipulated 20 overs and looked on course for victory when GT needed 19 in the final over.

However, that near impossible feat was achieved by Rahul Tewatia who struck two blistering sixers to get Gujarat Titans over the line.

MI vs PBKS Prediction

Both teams have quality players in their ranks, and their head to head record also suggests that they are equally matched as MI have won 15 and PBKS 13 of the total 28 encounters between the two sides. However, Punjab Kings have won two matches so far and also lost against Gujarat in a very close contest last time out. We are backing PBKS to win on Wednesday.