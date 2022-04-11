IPL 2022, Match 21: SRH vs GT – Preview and Prediction

Gujarat Titans will square off with the SunRisers Hyderabad today at the DY Patil Stadium in Match 21 of the IPL 2022.

GT are the only unbeaten side so far this season, winning three of their three matches in the Indian Premier League.

They outclassed Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in their opening game before beating Delhi Capitals by 14 runs at the MCA Stadium earlier this month.

Gujarat were most recently in action on Friday when they chased down Punjab Kings’ 190 runs target in an absolutely thrilling match.

Shubman Gill contributed the most runs but his efforts would have been in vain without the late heroics of Rahul Tewatia.

On the other hand, SunRisers Hyderabad have won only one of their three matches and are currently occupying eighth spot in the points table.

SRH tasted defeats at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in their previous two matches.

However, the Kane Williamson-led side received a boost recently after they claimed an eight wickets victory over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

They successfully chased CSK’s 155 target with Abhishek Sharma hitting an impressive 75-off-50 knock.

SRH vs GT Prediction

SunRisers Hyderabad haven’t been very convincing with their performances in IPL 2022 and they look unlikely to end the winning run of Gujarat Titans who have been impeccable so far this tournament.