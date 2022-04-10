Countries
Home News ipl 2022 match 20 rr vs lsg preview and prediction

IPL 2022, Match 20: RR vs LSG – Preview and Prediction

Updated

38 mins ago

on

1200px Rajasthan Royals Logo.svg 780x405 1

The exciting matches of the Indian Premier League continues this weekend as Rajasthan Royals will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

RR made a promising start to the season as they outclassed SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in their opening two IPL matches.

However, they suffered a setback on Tuesday when they came up against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The inaugural champions looked in a good position for another victory when they posted 169 and also dismissed the opposition’s top order soon.

But some explosive batting from Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik took the game away from them as RCB claimed victory by four wickets.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are currently enjoying a great run of form. They have won three matches on the trot since their five wickets defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans in their opening game.

LSG were last in action on Thursday when they prevailed over Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

The KL Rahul-led side chased down DC’s 150 runs target at the expense of four wickets, with Quinton de Kock hitting a spectacular 80-off-52 balls knock.

Lucknow are currently fourth in the points table, having secured three victories from four matches.

RR vs LSG Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants are the team in-form as they have won three matches on the trot. We are backing them to win again on Sunday against Rajasthan Royals who boast a formidable bowling attack but have problems with batting depth.

