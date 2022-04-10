IPL 2022, Match 19: KKR vs DC – Preview and Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders will clash with Delhi Capitals in Match 19 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

KKR are currently leading the points table, having won three of their four matches in the tournament so far.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side were last in action on Wednesday when they outclassed Mumbai Indians by five wickets.

KKR easily reached the target of 162 posted by MI, with Pat Cummins and Venkatesh Iyer impressing with the bat. Cummins also picked up two wickets and was later awarded the player of the match.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are currently enduring a bad run of form, having lost their previous two matches in the IPL 2022.

After a promising start to the season by defeating Mumbai Indians in their opening game, DC went on to lose against Gujarat Titans who posted 171 on the board and successfully defended their total.

Delhi also provided a disappointing performance against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday when their meagre 150 runs target was easily chased down by LSG.

DC are now occupying seventh spot in the table, having secured two points from three matches so far in the tournament.

KKR vs DC Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders are the team in-form at the moment as they have won two matches on the trot. They will be full of confidence heading into Sunday’s clash and should claim victory over Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium.