Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News ipl 2022 match 19 kkr vs dc preview and prediction

IPL 2022, Match 19: KKR vs DC – Preview and Prediction

Updated

8 mins ago

on

IPL 1

Kolkata Knight Riders will clash with Delhi Capitals in Match 19 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Best Indian Betting Sites & Free Bets

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet ₹1000 Get A ₹2000 Surprise Bet

The Promotion operates as a ₹2000 Surprise Bet when you place a bet of at least ₹1000 on any market with odds greater than or equal to 1.50 as your first bet. The Promotion is only valid to: (a) new customers; (b) customers aged 18 years or over.
Claim Offer

100% Welcome Sports Bonus Up To ₹9,000

A customer is entitled to only one bonus. The minimum required deposit to activate the bonus is 90 INR . If account details are fully completed, the bonus is automatically credited to the customer's account after the first deposit is made.
Claim Offer

150% Up To ₹12000 Sports Welcome Bonus

Exclusive Welcome Bonus promotion is available only for the new clients of Parimatch. This promotion is valid only for the first deposit to your account. Bonus funds credited to the client account can be used only for bets on sports events. Bonus funds will be credited within 24 hours from the moment of making a promotional deposit.
Claim Offer

125% Up To ₹12,000

Claim Offer

Sports Welcome Bonus Up To ₹30,000 + 70 Free Spins

Claim Offer

KKR are currently leading the points table, having won three of their four matches in the tournament so far.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side were last in action on Wednesday when they outclassed Mumbai Indians by five wickets.

KKR easily reached the target of 162 posted by MI, with Pat Cummins and Venkatesh Iyer impressing with the bat. Cummins also picked up two wickets and was later awarded the player of the match.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are currently enduring a bad run of form, having lost their previous two matches in the IPL 2022.

After a promising start to the season by defeating Mumbai Indians in their opening game, DC went on to lose against Gujarat Titans who posted 171 on the board and successfully defended their total.

Delhi also provided a disappointing performance against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday when their meagre 150 runs target was easily chased down by LSG.

DC are now occupying seventh spot in the table, having secured two points from three matches so far in the tournament.

KKR vs DC Prediction 

Kolkata Knight Riders are the team in-form at the moment as they have won two matches on the trot. They will be full of confidence heading into Sunday’s clash and should claim victory over Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium.

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens