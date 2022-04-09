Countries
Home News ipl 2022 match 18 rcb vs mi head to head record

IPL 2022, Match 18: RCB vs MI Head-To-Head Record

Updated

28 mins ago

on

IPL Trophy

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns with Mumbai Indians in Match 18 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

RCB are currently sixth in the points table, having won two of their three matches so far in the tournament.

Their latest encounter came against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, where they triumphed by four wickets.

RR posted a competitive 169 on the board with Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer contributing the most runs for them.

But superb batting from Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed meant RCB achieved the target in the final over at the expense of four wickets.

The Faf du Plessis-led side will be looking to continue their momentum when they face Mumbai Indians today at the MCA Stadium.

Their rivals on Saturday are yet to claim a point this season and are currently placed ninth in the table.

MI were last in action on Wednesday in Match 14 of the IPL 2022, where Kolkata Knight Riders inflicted them a humiliating five wickets defeat.

RCB vs MI Head-To-Head Record 

RCB and MI have played against each other on 31 occasions in the past, with Bangalore winning 12 and Mumbai 19 of those matches. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore have won both matches against their rivals on Saturday in the 2021 Indian Premier League.

Total matches played: 31

Matches won by RCB: 12

Matches won by MI: 19

