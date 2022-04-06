Countries
IPL 2022, Match 14: KKR vs MI — Preview and Prediction

11 seconds ago

The Indian Premier League continues on Wednesday as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Mumbai Indians in a thrilling encounter at the MCS stadium.

KKR made a winning start to the season by defeating Chennai Super Kings in their opening game. But their confidence suffered a blow when Royal Challengers Bangalore outclassed them by three wickets in the following game.

However, they were victorious in their most recent encounter against Punjab Kings and will believe they can win again on Wednesday.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side bowled out PBKS for 137 with Umesh Yadav picking up four wickets.

They were left foundering at 51-4 during the chase but Andre Russell came to their rescue, with the Jamaican hitting 70 off 31 with two boundaries and eight sixers. In the end, KKR won the match by a comfortable six wickets with 33 balls to spare.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have endured a difficult start to the IPL campaign so far, with the 2020 winners losing both their opening matches.

Their 177-run target in the Match 2 of the IPL 2022 was easily chased down by Delhi Capitals.

While their latest encounter against Rajasthan Royals also brought them a 23 runs defeat.

RR posted 193 in the stipulated 20 overs after they were put on to bat first by MI.

Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma impressed with the bat but despite their efforts, the Rohit Sharma-led side fell short by 23 runs in the end.

KKR vs MI Prediction 

Kolkata Knight Riders have come up against Mumbai Indians 29 times in the past, with MI winning 22 while KKR emerging victorious in only seven of those encounters. Despite the two opening defeats, we are backing the Rohit Sharma-led side to bounce back and win the game on Wednesday.

