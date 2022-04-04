Countries
IPL 2022, Match 12: SRH vs LSG – Preview and Prediction

The Match 12th of the Indian Premier League will see SunRisers Hyderabad take on Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

SRH failed to make a good start to the season as they were comprehensively beaten by Rajasthan Royals in their opening match on Tuesday.

The Kane Williamson-led side fell short by an incredible 61 runs while chasing RR’s massive 211 runs target.

All their batters failed to impress, except Aiden Markram who remained unbeaten on 57, hitting five boundaries and two sixers.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants also made a disappointing start to their IPL 2022 campaign, losing their first match against Gujarat Titans by five wickets.

However, they bounced back strongly in their next game against Chennai Super Kings, chasing a huge 211 runs target to claim a brilliant victory.

CSK looked in control of the match after they posted over 200 runs but the brilliant opening stand between KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock brought Lucknow back in the game before Evin Lewis struck a blistering 55 runs knock to finish things off for his side.

SRH vs LSG Prediction 

Lucknow Super Giants will enter the upcoming IPL clash on the back of a superb victory over Chennai Super Kings in their previous match. However, SRH look to have a better team combination and so we are backing them to win on Monday.

