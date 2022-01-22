Inter Milan vs Venezia prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

INTER MILAN will welcome Venezia to San Siro on Saturday in the hopes of continuing their extended winning streak.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 22:00

Date: 22nd January 2022, San Siro

Inter Milan vs Venezia Prediction

In ten home matches this season, Inter Milan has scored 27 goals while conceding only seven. They have the greatest offensive record in the division with 51 goals scored and the second-best defense in the division with 16 goals.

Venezia is one of the division’s poorest offensive clubs. They’re having a hard time creating opportunities on the road.

This season, the club managed by Paolo Zanetti has only scored six goals in 10 road games. After three defeats and a draw in their past four matches in all competitions, Venezia will go to Milano in a bad mood.

Therefore, we anticipate Inter Milan to register a comfortable victory tonight as they have been flawless at home this season.

Inter Milan vs Venezia Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Venezia @ 1/11 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Inter Milan vs Venezia Betting Tips

Inter Milan will have a chance to bounce back following a goalless draw at Atalanta last weekend when they play relegation-threatened Venezia in the 23rd round of Serie A on Saturday afternoon.

Inter Milan has a game in hand over its local rivals, and they appear to be in good shape to retain their Scudetto championship this season.

Whereas Zanetti’s team has lately endured two harsh defeats, dropping 1-3 to Lazio and 0-3 to AC Milan, before drawing 1-1 with Empoli at home six days ago.

Inter Milan vs Venezia Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 37/100.

Inter Milan vs Venezia Betting Odds

Match Winner

Inter Milan: 1/11 with bet365

Draw: 9/1 with bet365

Venezia: 20/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 37/100

Under 2.5: 12/5

Inter Milan vs Venezia Free Bet

