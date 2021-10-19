Inter Milan are winless in their group so far and they will look to bounce back with the three points against FC Sheriff in the Champions League this week.

The two sides meet on the 19th of October at 20:00 pm BST.

Inter Milan were beaten by Real Madrid and they were held to a draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in their first two group games and they cannot afford to drop points here. Meanwhile, FC Sheriff pulled off a massive upset against Real Madrid and they will fancy their chances of a win here.

Inter Milan vs Sheriff Tiraspol team news

Christian Eriksen and Lovro Bizjak are the only absentees for this game.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vecino, Brozovic, Barella, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

Sheriff Tiraspol possible starting lineup: Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo, Thill; Traore, Kolovos, Castaneda; Yaxshiboyev

Inter Milan vs Sheriff Tiraspol form guide

Inter were comprehensively beaten by Lazio in their last outing and they will be looking to bounce back here. The Italian outfit have failed to win three of their last four outings across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Sheriff have won their last five matches across all competitions, including a shock 2-1 win over Real Madrid.

Inter Milan vs Sheriff Tiraspol betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Inter Milan vs Sheriff Tiraspol from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Inter Milan – 1/6

• Draw – 7/1

• FC Sheriff– 16/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 4/9

• Under – 7/4

Inter Milan vs Sheriff Tiraspol prediction

Inter Milan are in mediocre form but they have the better team. They are under pressure to bounce back with a win and a defeat here could hurt their chances to making it to the knockouts. The home side will be desperate for the three points here and they should be able to edge a win.

Prediction: Inter Milan to win.

Get Inter Milan to win at 1/6 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on Inter Milan vs Sheriff Tiraspol at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred