Inter Milan vs Sassuolo prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Inter Milan will welcome mid-table Sassuolo at San Siro on Sunday evening, looking to bounce back after another big-game setback in midweek.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 22:00

Date: 20th February 2022, Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Prediction

Inter Milan will be desperate to get back on track after a string of defeats in various competitions. They need points to keep up with their city rivals in the race for first place.

We’re inclined to pick the Home Win here because all but one of Sassuolo’s twelve road games in this season’s Serie A produced goals on both ends.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Sassuolo @ 2/7 with Virgin Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Inter Milan will be looking to avenge their 0-2 Champions League defeat to Liverpool in their last match.

Inter Milan has kept a clean sheet on only a few occasions in previous years. The fact that Inter Milan has been scored against in five of their previous six matches, allowing eight goals in that time, will be a source of concern for them.

Sassuolo had drawn 2-2 with Roma in their previous Serie A match.

We’ve got goals 20 times in the previous 6 games in which Sassuolo have taken to the pitch, providing a mean average of 3.33 goals per clash, indicating their involvement in high-scoring contests. Thirteen of these goals have been scored by their opponents.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 4/11.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Betting Odds

Match Winner

Inter Milan @ 2/7 with Virgin Bet

Draw @ 9/2 with Virgin Bet

Sassuolo @ 8/1 with Virgin Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 4/11

Under 2.5 @ 21/10

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Free Bet

Virgin bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.