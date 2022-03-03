Inter Milan vs Salernitana top five betting offers and free bets for Serie A match

Inter Milan will host Salernitana in a Serie A clash at the San Siro this Friday and our team has uncovered the top five betting offers and best free bets available for the match.

Inter Milan vs Salernitana odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Inter Milan 1/6 Draw 6/1 Salernitana 16/1

Inter Milan vs Salernitana betting tips and prediction

Inter Milan could move to the top of the Serie A table if they pick up full points from their upcoming home encounter. They endured a disappointing result at struggling Genoa last time out, with the Nerazzurri failing to fire to ultimately play out a goalless draw.

Inter will be desperate to get back to winning ways, and they cannot expect to have better opponents than Salernitana who are currently at the bottom of the table. The Garnets have improved their performances since Davide Nicola took charge. However, they look unlikely to take any points from the upcoming Serie A clash at San Siro.

Even though the Nerazzurri’s all recent encounters have been low scoring, we are expecting Friday’s clash to be a high scoring affair.

When the two sides met each other in December, Inter smashed five goals to claim an emphatic 5-0 victory. And this time Simone Inzaghi’s side have home advantage as well. However, considering the improved form of Salernitana under their new coach Davide Nicola, they are also expected to offer some resistance and could also score a goal.

But a home victory is very likely in the Friday’s clash.

Inter Milan vs Salernitana betting tips: Over 2.5 Goals @ 5/11 with bet365