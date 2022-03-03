Inter Milan vs Salernitana live stream: How to watch Serie A for free

Inter Milan host Salernitana at San Siro in the Serie A this Friday, and here is how you can follow the match LIVE online.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Salernitana live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Inter Milan vs Salernitana live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Inter Milan vs Salernitana live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Inter Milan vs Salernitana preview

Inter Milan were in action in midweek when they played out a goalless draw against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia. It wasn’t a vintage derby with both sides failing to break the deadlock despite getting many scoring opportunities in the game.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are going through a rough patch at the moment as they are winless in their last five matches across all competitions. Milan edged past them earlier in February before Sassuolo also outclassed the defending champions in a humiliating 2-0 defeat. While their most recent league encounter at Genoa also yielded a disappointing result for the Nerazzurri who had to settle for a point after failing to fire in the goalless draw.

Inter Milan are currently third in the league standings, having two points behind leaders Napoli.

Meanwhile, Salernitana will look to continue their improved form when they travel to Inter this weekend. Since they have appointed Davide Nicola, the Garnets have enjoyed some promising results, giving them hopes for pulling off a great escape.

After holding title contenders AC Milan to a 2-2 draw in the home encounter, Salernitana also forced Bologna to share the spoils in their latest league encounter. However, they are still at the bottom of the league table with just 15 points to their name. There doesn’t look to be a lot of hopes for Davide Nicola’s side this week at the San Siro.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Inter Milan vs Salernitana team news

Inter Milan team news

There are not any major injury woes for Simon Inzaghi at the moment and he can choose from a fully available squad. The Italian boss is expected to retain the same XI that played against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia. It wasn’t a vintage derby and the spectacle was a little dull but it was a relatively better performance from the Nerazzurri who were forced to share points with Genoa in their previous league encounter.

Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal will be pushing for spots in the team but Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko will likely be featured again by Inzaghi for the home encounter on Friday.

Inter Milan predicted line-up

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Martinez

Salernitana team news

The availability of Franck Ribery is doubtful for Salernitana after he was taken to hospital with a minor injury following a car accident. So we could see Diego Perotti in the playing XI on Friday.

Davide Nicola will not be able to call upon the services of Matteo Ruggeri, Ivan Radovanovic, Mamadou Coulibaly and Andrea Schiavone as they are all injured at the moment.

Nadir Zortea netted the crucial goal in Salternitana’s 1-1 draw with Bologna after he left the bench in the second half of the game. The Italian footballer will be hoping to be rewarded with a start for the upcoming match.

Salernitana predicted lineup

Sepe; Mazzocchi, Dragusin, Fazio, Ranieri; L Coulibaly, Ederson; Kastanos, Perotti, Verdi; Duric

Inter Milan vs Salernitana free bets