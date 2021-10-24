Inter Milan will look to close in on the league leaders with a win over Juventus in the Serie A this weekend.
The two teams are separated by just three points in the table and they will fancy their chances against each other. Juventus have made a poor start to the season by their standards and this is a golden opportunity for them to send out a statement to their rivals with a win over the defending champions.
Inter Milan vs Juventus team news
Paulo Dybala, Adrien Rabiot and Matthijs de Ligt are ruled out for the away side. Inter Milan have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Perisic; Dzeko, Martinez
Juventus possible starting lineup: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Bernardeschi; Morata, Chiesa
Inter Milan vs Juventus form guide
Inter Milan vs Juventus prediction
Prediction: Juventus to win.
