Inter Milan vs AC Milan prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Inter Milan face AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina at the San Siro later today in a game that the visiting l Rossoneri cannot afford to lose.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, 5th February

Kick-Off: 17:00 GMT, San Siro, Milan

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan prediction

AC Milan and Internazionale are both challenging for the Scudetto this year, so the 230th Derby della Madonnina is one of the most hotly anticipated in recent memory.

Internazionale head into the clash as the team in form. Simone Inzaghi’s team is unbeaten in eight games and hasn’t lost at the San Siro as the home side in 28 games, winning 25. Though, it should be mentioned that the last team to beat them on their home patch was none other than AC Milan.

The recent good run of results has helped Inter Milan to open up a four-point gap on chasing AC Milan and Napoli in Serie A. Another win today, and the seven (maybe 10) point gap they would open on Pioli’s AC Milan is likely to prove insurmountable.

With the pressure well and truly on AC Milan in this game, Stefano Pioli’s side will need to perform at a much higher level than they’ve reached in the past two matches.

A hard-to-take, 1-2, defeat to Spezia was followed up with a below-par showing in a, 0-0, draw against Juventus just before the international break. The recent slump has hardly been a surprise either – l Rossoneri have been the epitome of inconsistency since being eliminated from the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, going on to win four, draw two, and lose two Serie A games.

Still, despite the recent run, if AC Milan do win tomorrow, they will go to within one point of the table-topping Nerrazzuri.

From a betting perspective, however, we would advise backing the home team.

Coupled with being unbeaten in eight and the team in form, the recent fixture history is also firmly on the side of Inter Milan.

Nerazzurri are unbeaten in three and have won four of the last six matches against AC Milan. Simeone’s side has also won four of the last five games at the San Siro when listed as the home team.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan prediction: Inter Milan to win @ 4/5 with bet365

Inter Milan vs AC Milan betting tips

As good as both of these sides have been in Serie A to date, neither has made much of a fist of the clean sheets of late.

Inter Milan have conceded at least one goal in four of their last five games. BTTS bets have yielded positive results in each of those games.

AC Milan, too, have had issues defending in recent months, conceding goals in six of their last nine games. Five of those games ended up with both teams scoring, too.

All things considered, we’ve opted to add BTTS to our wager using bet365’s BetBuilder tool.

At bet365, it’s possible to wager on Inter Milan to win and BTTS at the improved odds of 5/2, meaning a £10 bet could pay out £35.00.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan betting tips: Inter Milan to win and BTTS @ 5/2 with bet365.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan odds

Inter Milan vs AC Milan match odds

Inter Milan @ 4/5 with bet365

Draw @ 13/5 with bet365

AC Milan @ 10/3 with bet365

Inter Milan vs AC Milan total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 8/11 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Inter Milan vs AC Milan free bet

bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

This incredible offer is simple to claim. Plus, it also allows you to watch selected Serie A matches throughout the rest of the season.

