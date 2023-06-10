Soccer

Inter Milan Champions League Final Odds & Best US Sportsbooks To Bet On Them

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Champions League final in Argentina

You can see the best Inter Milan Champions League Final odds ahead Saturday’s big game with Manchester City. We’ve the best US soccer sportsbooks to use to place a bet on the match, that will get you $1,000’s in free bets, plus the latest betting and associated markets from BetOnline.

Inter Milan Champions League Final Odds

  • Inter Milan to win (90 min) @ +600
  • Inter Milan to win (lift the trophy) @ +345

What Time/Date Is The Champions League Final?

  • ⚽️  Event: Champions League Final
  • 📅  Date: Saturday 10th June, 2023
  • 🕛  Kick Off: 16:00 EST
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Real Madrid
  • 📺  TV Channel: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey
  • 📈  Odds: Man City @ -210 | Draw +365 | Inter Milan @ +600

Will Inter Milan Win The Champions League Final?

The Inter Milan Champions League odds with the US soccer betting apps, including @ +600 with BetOnline suggest this Saturday’s final might be an uphill struggle for the Italian side.

City, have already won the Premier League and FA Cup this season so will be looking for a famous treble, but they are also hunting for a first win in the Champions League and with both of these things comes added pressure.

Yes, City are the form side and were super impressive in seeing off Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

However, they will face an Inter Milan team that have won this competition three times in the past and there is little value in backing City @ -210.

We can also expect the Italian side to make life hard for City and with that the value call is to opt for the upset here and back Inter Milan at @+600.

Bet on INTER MILAN to win the Champions League at BetOnline

Full Champions League Final Odds

UEFA Champions League Final (Man City vs Inter Milan)

Winner (90 mins) Odds Play
Man City
 -210 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +365 BetOnline logo
Inter Milan
 +600 BetOnline logo
To Lift The Trophy
 Odds Play
Man City
 -440 BetOnline logo
Inter Milan
 +345 BetOnline logo
Both Teams To Score
 Odds Play
Yes
 -110 BetOnline logo
No
 -110 BetOnline logo
Over / Under 1.5 Goals
 Odds Play
Over
 -410 BetOnline logo
Under
 +325 BetOnline logo
Double Chance
 Odds Play
Man City or Draw
 -850 BetOnline logo
Man City or Inter Milan
 -450 BetOnline logo
Inter Milan or Draw
 +180 BetOnline logo
Handicap
 Odds Play
Man City -1, -1 1/2
 -210 BetOnline logo
Inter Milan, +1, +1 1/2
 +600 BetOnline logo
Penalty Kick
 Odds Play
Yes
 +190 BetOnline logo
No
 -240 BetOnline logo

Note: Odds are subject to change and more markets at BetOnline

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
