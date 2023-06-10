You can see the best Inter Milan Champions League Final odds ahead Saturday’s big game with Manchester City. We’ve the best US soccer sportsbooks to use to place a bet on the match, that will get you $1,000’s in free bets, plus the latest betting and associated markets from BetOnline.

Inter Milan Champions League Final Odds

Inter Milan to win (90 min) @ +600

Inter Milan to win (lift the trophy) @ +345

What Time/Date Is The Champions League Final?

⚽️ Event: Champions League Final

Champions League Final 📅 Date: Saturday 10th June, 2023

Saturday 10th June, 2023 🕛 Kick Off: 16:00 EST

16:00 EST 🏆 2022 Winner: Real Madrid

Real Madrid 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏟 Venue: Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey 📈 Odds: Man City @ -210 | Draw +365 | Inter Milan @ +600

Will Inter Milan Win The Champions League Final?

The Inter Milan Champions League odds with the US soccer betting apps, including @ +600 with BetOnline suggest this Saturday’s final might be an uphill struggle for the Italian side.

City, have already won the Premier League and FA Cup this season so will be looking for a famous treble, but they are also hunting for a first win in the Champions League and with both of these things comes added pressure.

Yes, City are the form side and were super impressive in seeing off Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

However, they will face an Inter Milan team that have won this competition three times in the past and there is little value in backing City @ -210.

We can also expect the Italian side to make life hard for City and with that the value call is to opt for the upset here and back Inter Milan at @+600.

Full Champions League Final Odds

UEFA Champions League Final (Man City vs Inter Milan)

Winner (90 mins) Odds Play Man City

-210 Draw

+365 Inter Milan

+600

To Lift The Trophy

Odds Play Man City

-440 Inter Milan

+345

Both Teams To Score

Odds Play Yes

-110 No

-110

Over / Under 1.5 Goals

Odds Play Over

-410 Under

+325

Double Chance

Odds Play Man City or Draw

-850 Man City or Inter Milan

-450 Inter Milan or Draw

+180

Handicap

Odds Play Man City -1, -1 1/2

-210 Inter Milan, +1, +1 1/2

+600

Penalty Kick

Odds Play Yes

+190 No

-240

Note: Odds are subject to change and more markets at BetOnline



