A rematch of the Leagues Cup final sees the MLS return to Miami in what will more than likely be Lionel Messi’s home debut in the competition. The Argentine will hope to continue to lead his new side’s staggering renaissance, and we are looking ahead by offering up our Inter Miami vs Nashville picks and predictions.

Inter Miami vs Nashville Picks

Over 2.5 Goals @ -160

Inter Miami to Win and Both to Score @ +200

Inter Miami vs Nashville Match Details



⏱ Wednesday 30th August 2023

⚽️ Kick-Off: 8:30pm (ET)

🏟 DRV PNK Stadium, Miami

Inter Miami vs Nashville Pick 1: Over 2.5 Goals

Who, or what, is going to be able to stop Inter Miami?

They have been imperious since the star-studded arrivals of Barcelona generals from an era gone by – Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and, of course, Lionel Messi have settled into life in the US almost immediately.

Manager Gerardo Martino has stressed the importance of managing the minutes for the club’s new arrivals, and decided to rest both Busquets and Messi last weekend.

This should mean both of them start in what would be their home debuts in the MLS.

Against a Nashville side who fell to a gut-wrenching defeat in the previous meeting in the Leagues Cup final earlier this month, they should be able to click once more.

Nashville were put to the sword in their following match against Atlanta, managing just one shot on target in a 4-0 drubbing.

Miami have more than enough attacking threat to overrun Nashville, just as Atlanta did, and they will be enthused by returning to home soil in the MLS.

In the three home fixtures since Messi’s arrival, Miami have scored three or more.

Inter Miami vs Nashville Pick 2: Inter Miami to Win and Both to Score

Although we are fully expectant of another Inter Miami victory here, they have been susceptible to conceding.

They have conceded in six of their previous nine, including against Nashville who manage to take the Leagues Cup final to extra time and penalties.

Nashville’s defence looked alarmingly leaky against Atalanta however – a team Miami beat 4-0 themselves towards the end of July.

With the added context of Lionel Messi’s home debut in the MLS, it really is impossible to look past the hosts who have not lost since the Argentine arrived in Florida.

Related Soccer Content

Best Soccer Betting Apps in USA for 2023 – Discover Top 10 Betting Apps for Soccer Ranked

Top 12 Best Offshore Sportsbooks For US Players – Trusted Offshore Sports Betting Sites