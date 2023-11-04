The Inspiral odds for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf are +265 with the top US sportsbooks ahead of Saturday’s second Breeders’ Cup 2023 Day 2 horse race over 1m 2f at Santa Anita Park, California.

The Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf betting odds for Inspiral sees the prolific John & Thady Gosden runner as one of the big fancies for Saturday’s Breeder’s Cup Day 2 race in the Filly & mare Turf over 1m 2f.

Inspiral will be looking to win a third successive race, having triumphed at Newmarket and Deauville on her last two outings. This is a step up in trip from one-mile for the four-year-old, who will have the prolific Frankie Dettori in the saddle once again on Saturday afternoon.

The Cheveley Park Stud owned horse, who has won various races in the UK including at Royal Ascot (see video below), has been extremely popular with the best US horse racing betting sites for the Filly & Mare Turf betting. Inspiral is also being talked about as a potential Breeders’ Cup banker too if she can step up the extra furlong.

Inpsiral will be hoping to give jockey Frankie Dettori just his third Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf success. The eye-catching filly is the outright favorite here and looks to be a really appealing pick in the second race on Saturday, November 4 at Santa Anita Park on Day 2 of the Breeders’ Cup 2023.

Inspiral Breeders’ Cup Odds at +265 with Bovada

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

Inspiral @ +265

Warm Heart @ +350

In Italian @ +450

Didia @ +1000

Fev Rover @ +1000

Moira @ +1200

Lindy @ +1200

Lumiere Rock @ +1200

With The Moonlight @ +2000

McKulick @ +2000

Win Marilyn @ +3000

State Occasions @ +3500

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf?



📅Time/Date: 12:10pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)

🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita (1m 2f)

💰 Purse: $2 million

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds: Insprial +265 | Warm Heart +350 | In Italian +450 | Didia +1000

WATCH: Inspiral Wins The 2022 Coronation Stakes At Royal Ascot

