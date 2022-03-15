InfernoBet Cheltenham Betting Offers | £10 Cheltenham Free Bets for 2022 Festival

Claim the InfernoBet Cheltenham offer
Cheltenham is the highlight of the UK horse racing calendar and every year proves amazingly popular with punters. If you are thinking about a few bets on the festival, keep on reading, as we’re going to let you know about the great InfernoBet Cheltenham free bet bonus.
How to Claim the InfernoBet Cheltenham Betting Offer?
It couldn’t be much easier to claim the InfernoBet Cheltenham betting offer. Just follow the simple step-by-step instructions below.
- Click here to sign up to InfernoBet
- Deposit and place a bet of £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher
- You will then receive £10 Cheltenham Free Bets
£25 Matches First Bet
InfernoBet Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets
Looking for a superb Cheltenham free bet offer? If so, you should look no further than InfernoBet. All new customers can grab a free bet worth £10, simply by placing a £10 qualifying bet at the site. Look below to see the key points of this bonus.
- £10 Free Bets for new customers
- Must wager £10 to claim free bet
- Max conversion £200
- Available to customers who are 18+
Already claimed the InfernoBet free bet? Take a look at the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.
InfernoBet Cheltenham Festival Betting
Cheltenham is huge. Punters from all over the world descend on the course once a year, ready to watch and bet on some of the best horses around.
There are 28 races held over the festival, including the Champion Hurdle and the big one – the Gold Cup.
If you want to bet on any of the festival’s races, you should grab a free bet bonus. Head over to InfernoBet and you’ll find a £10 free bet bonus waiting for you.
InfernoBet Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Wager Wars
Deposit with code FLAT and you’ll be entered into the Wager Wars promotion. The more you wager, the higher your position will be on the leaderboard.
If you manage to finish in the top five of the leaderboard, you’ll find yourself winning a cash prize.
Key T&Cs: Players must make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a minimum of £50 in qualifying bets to qualify for the promotion.
InfernoBet review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?
Sure, this isn’t the largest welcome bonus around, but it’s exceptionally simple to claim, so you should definitely be taking advantage of the Cheltenham free bet being offered by InfernoBet.
The InfernoBet Cheltenham free bet is worth £10 and you can claim it today by depositing and betting £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher.
£25 Matches First Bet
Related Cheltenham Articles
- View the latest Champion Hurdle odds and betting
- See the latest Queen Mother Champion Chase odds here
- What do the latest Stayers Hurdle odds say for Cheltenham?
- Want to bet on Cheltenham Gold Cup odds? View the market
- Horse Racing Results
More Cheltenham Betting Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets + Up to 7 Places on Races Each Day
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £40 In Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets