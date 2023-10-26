The Saints and Colts are both 3-4 this season after seven games played, so this weekend’s match at Lucas Oil Stadium could be as close as the lines suggest. Ahead of the action this Sunday, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Indianapolis Colts vs New Orleans Saints.

Indianapolis Colts vs New Orleans Saints Picks

New Orleans Saints To Cover (+1.0)(-110)

Alvin Kamara over 58.5 rushing yards (-110)

Colts vs Saints Pick 1: Back The Saints To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first selection for this weekend’s game is for the New Orleans Saints to cover the point spread, which has been set at just one point against them this Sunday.

We think the point spread is shorter than it should be, as despite a closely fought affair expected we believe that the Saints can just edge Indianapolis on the road.

Since thrashing the Patriots 34-0 three weeks ago the Saints have lost both their games, struggling against the Jaguars and the Texans to move their record to 3-4.

Derek Carr and New Orleans can get their season back on track this weekend and move too a .500 record, with what would be a crucial win against the Colts who are also struggling for form.

Colts vs Saints Pick 2: Alvin Kamara Over 58.5 Rushing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for what should be a closely fought game this Sunday is for Saints running back Alvin Kamara to record at least 58.5 rushing yards.

Kamara has gone over this prop bet in each of his last three games and with New Orleans running the ball through their star RB a lot more in the last couple of weeks this yard bet should be easy to hit.

With 17 carries last weekend against the Jaguars Kamara managed to rack up 62 rushing yards and we think against a weaker defence this weekend Kamara should be able to easily cover his prop.

Colts vs Saints Odds and Line

Moneyline: Indianapolis Colts: -115 | New Orleans Saints: -105

Indianapolis Colts: -115 | New Orleans Saints: -105 Point Spread: Colts (-1.0) -110 | Saints (+1.0) -110

Colts (-1.0) -110 | Saints (+1.0) -110 Total Points: Over 43.5 -110 | Under 43.5 -110