NFL

Indianapolis Colts vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara

The Saints and Colts are both 3-4 this season after seven games played, so this weekend’s match at Lucas Oil Stadium could be as close as the lines suggest. Ahead of the action this Sunday, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Indianapolis Colts vs New Orleans Saints.

Indianapolis Colts vs New Orleans Saints Picks 

  • New Orleans Saints To Cover (+1.0)(-110)
  • Alvin Kamara over 58.5 rushing yards (-110)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Colts vs Saints Pick 1: Back The Saints To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first selection for this weekend’s game is for the New Orleans Saints to cover the point spread, which has been set at just one point against them this Sunday.

We think the point spread is shorter than it should be, as despite a closely fought affair expected we believe that the Saints can just edge Indianapolis on the road.

Since thrashing the Patriots 34-0 three weeks ago the Saints have lost both their games, struggling against the Jaguars and the Texans to move their record to 3-4.

Derek Carr and New Orleans can get their season back on track this weekend and move too a .500 record, with what would be a crucial win against the Colts who are also struggling for form.

Colts vs Saints Pick 2: Alvin Kamara Over 58.5 Rushing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for what should be a closely fought game this Sunday is for Saints running back Alvin Kamara to record at least 58.5 rushing yards.

Kamara has gone over this prop bet in each of his last three games and with New Orleans running the ball through their star RB a lot more in the last couple of weeks this yard bet should be easy to hit.

With 17 carries last weekend against the Jaguars Kamara managed to rack up 62 rushing yards and we think against a weaker defence this weekend Kamara should be able to easily cover his prop.

Colts vs Saints Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Indianapolis Colts: -115 | New Orleans Saints: -105
  • Point Spread: Colts (-1.0) -110 | Saints (+1.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 43.5 -110 | Under 43.5 -110

 

 

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz usatsi 21719690 168397563 lowres
NFL

LATEST NFL Trade Rumors: Could The Patriots Trade For Kirk Cousins?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  24min
Zay Jones Jags pic
NFL
Jaguars Injury Report: Zay Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Jacksonville in Week 8 vs. the Steelers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  56min

After starting the season 1-2, the Jaguars have won their last four games in a row. That puts them at 5-2 through their first seven games. Last season, the Jags…

usatsi 21655929 168390307 lowres
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals Have The Toughest Remaining Schedule In The NFL
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h

We are approaching the mid-way point of the 2023 NFL season, and teams around the league are starting to position themselves for the early stages of the postseason race. There…

USATSI 21712576 168397130 lowres
NFL
LA Chargers vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Daniel Jones Giants pic 1
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Daniel Jones (neck) will miss his third straight game this weekend for New York
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
px9ve5dee5at4oyseivu
NFL
Multiple New York Jets Players Now Unhappy With Current Roles
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h
USATSI 21515653 168397130 lowres
NFL
New York Giants vs New York Jets Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
Arrow to top