Indianapolis Colts vs Los Angeles Rams Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions

Charlie Rhodes
Colts vs Rams Picks
We head to Indiana for our latest NFL Week 4 preview, as we run you through our Colts vs Rams picks and predictions, as well as taking a quick look at the latest odds ahead of Sunday.

Colts vs Rams Picks and Predictions – NFL Week 4

  • Under 46 @ -110
  • Indianapolis Colts -1.5 @ -110
Colts vs Rams Pick 1: Under 46

Sportsbooks are struggling to split this NFL Week 4 contest in Indiana, with both the Colts and Rams handed identical moneyline prices at -110.

The hosts are favored on the spread at -1.5, and are 2-1 as we head into the fourth gameweek. Although they stuttered in their opener against the Jaguars, they have bounced back with wins over Houston and latterly the Ravens in a dramatic overtime victory last weekend.

We expect points will be at a premium here given how promising both defences have been. The Rams have had to endure one of the toughest opening schedules in the NFL, claiming an unexpected win over Seattle in Week 1 and limiting postseason hopefuls the Bengals to just 19 points last time out, despite going on to lose.

They also rank seventh in terms of least yards allowed (543), and with doubts over Colts’ rookie QB Anthony Richardson after a concussion setback, the home team may be stunted somewhat through the air.

Two out of three Rams matchups have gone under this total, while a low scoring affair for the Colts in Week 3 against a dangerous Ravens team has us leaning towards the under.

Colts vs Rams Pick 2: Indianapolis Colts -1

This is probably one of those games to avoid when building a parlay, but if we were pressed to make a solid prediction we are siding with the Colts.

For all the Rams’ positive defensive work as of late, they are more often than not let down by a blunted attack. This was perhaps most apparent as they failed to capitalise against a sluggish Bengals in Week 3.

Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford had two passes intercepted was sacked six times, while the Rams converted just one of 11 third downs.

Meanwhile, the Colts have shown they can still win with Gardner Minshew deputising for Richardson in the center. We are siding with Indianapolis to get their first home win of the season.

Indianapolis Colts vs Los Angeles Rams Odds and Line

  • LA Rams – Moneyline: -110 | Spread +1.0 (-110)
  • Indianapolis Colts – Moneyline: -110 | Spread -1.0 (-110)
  • Over 45.0 (-110)
  • Under 45.0 (-110)

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry.
