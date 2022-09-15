Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football

Indianapolis enters this contest coming off of a 20-20 away tie with Houston, They face a Jacksonville side who lost to the Commanders in Washington 28-22 heading into this Sunday AFC South matchup.
Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Picks
- Indianapolis -4 points @ +104 with Bovada
- Colts over 45.5 points @ -113 with Bovada
Best NFL Betting Sites 2022
Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Pick 1:Indianapolis -4 points @ +104 with Bovada
The Colts got off to a slow start, but the offense started to click a bit in the 2nd half. Look for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to slash through the Jags defense and QB Matt Ryan to have a big afternoon against a Jags defense that allowed Carson Wentz to throw 313 yards and four scoring strikes.
The Colts are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games following an ATS loss, and 6-2 ATS in their last eight road games. Take Indianapolis to cover the spread.
Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Pick 2: Colts over 45.5 points @ -113 at Bovada
This could turn into a shootout as both squads have decent running attacks and both QB’s can sling it with solid weapons to target. Both defenses will face better offenses than in Week One, and we can expect a high-scoring affair.
The over is 11-5 in Colts last 16 road games vs. a team with a losing home record, and 4-1 in Jaguars last 5 games overall. Take the over in this one.
Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction
Indianapolis is the better football team here. They have veteran leadership in Ryan, the best RB in the game with Taylor, and their defense is probably much better than what they displayed against Houston.
The Colts are 18-7-1 ATS in their last 26 road games vs. a team with a losing home record and 7-3-1 ATS in their last 11 games after accumulating more than 250 yards passing in their previous game.
Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Indianapolis Colts
|-181
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+175