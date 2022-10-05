Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet for Thursday Night Football

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We have an AFC Conference football matchup when the Indianapolis Colts meet the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night football. We have four plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our four picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $30649.06

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Sign up with Betonline HERE Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on the Colts vs Broncos same game parlay

Join BetOnline And Back Our Colts vs Broncos Same Game Parlay

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Matt Ryan at least 243 passing yards +102 @ Betonline

Denver has a pretty stout passing defense but with the possibility that RB Jonathon Taylor might not play, Ryan will be slinging it. The Colts signal-caller has thrown for +300 yards twice this season, and we expect Ryan to throw for at least 243 yards on Thursday night.

Back Matt Ryan at least 243 passing yards @ +102 With BetOnline

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Russell Wilson at least 2 TD passes +118 @ Betonline

Wilson is beginning to figure things out, and last week threw for a pair of TD’s in the Broncos loss to Las Vegas. The Colts have one of the worst passing DVOA percentages in the league, and it isn’t a stretch to see Wilson toss a pair of scoring strikes against a defense allowing 1.8 passing TD’s per contest.

Back Rams ML @ +100 With BetOnline

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Cortland Sutton at least one TD +140 @ Betonline

If Wilson does indeed sling a couple of TD’s as we expect, Sutton is going to be on the receiving end of at least one of them. Sutton leads Denver with 35 targets and hauled in his 1st scoring strike of the season last week vs the Raiders. If Sutton gets his usual 8-9 targets, he’ll surely get a score against the Colts.

Back Courtland Sutton at least 1 TD @ +140 With BetOnline

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 4: Michael Pittman Jr at least 1 TD +190 @ Betonline

Pittman missed game two of the season due to injury, and still leads Indianapolis in a number of receiving categories. His targets have decreased significantly since his return, but the Colts need a victory and Pittman is their big-play guy. Ryan will be looking at Pittman often, and if Ryan throws a TD pass or two on Thursday, there’s a good chance Pittman will be on the other side of one of those scoring strikes.

Back Michael Pittman at Least 1 TD @ +190 With BetOnline

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos SGP Parlay Odds