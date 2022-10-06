Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News indianapolis colts vs denver broncos same game parlay picks with 1000 nfl free bet for nfl thursday night football

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet for Thursday Night Football

Author image

Updated

24 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

3 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
1 russell wilson

We have an AFC Conference football matchup when the Indianapolis Colts meet the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night football. We have four plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our four picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $30649.06

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

$750 Welcome Bonus For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

 

How To Claim $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

  1. Sign up with Betonline HERE
  2. Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on the Colts vs Broncos same game parlay

Join BetOnline And Back Our Colts vs Broncos Same Game Parlay

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Matt Ryan at least 243 passing yards +102  @ Betonline 

Denver has a pretty stout passing defense but with the possibility that RB Jonathon Taylor might not play, Ryan will be slinging it. The Colts signal-caller has thrown for +300 yards twice this season, and we expect Ryan to throw for at least 243 yards on Thursday night. 

Back Matt Ryan at least 243 passing yards  @ +102 With BetOnline

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Russell Wilson at least 2 TD passes +118  @ Betonline 

Wilson is beginning to figure things out, and last week threw for a pair of TD’s in the Broncos loss to Las Vegas. The Colts have one of the worst passing DVOA percentages in the league, and it isn’t a stretch to see Wilson toss a pair of scoring strikes against a defense allowing 1.8 passing TD’s per contest. 

Back Rams ML  @ +100  With BetOnline

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Cortland Sutton at least one TD +140  @ Betonline 

If Wilson does indeed sling a couple of TD’s as we expect, Sutton is going to be on the receiving end of at least one of them. Sutton leads Denver with 35 targets and hauled in his 1st scoring strike of the season last week vs the Raiders. If Sutton gets his usual 8-9 targets, he’ll surely get a score against the Colts.

 

Back Courtland Sutton at least 1 TD  @ +140  With BetOnline

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 4: Michael Pittman Jr at least 1 TD +190 @ Betonline 

Pittman missed game two of the season due to injury, and still leads Indianapolis in a number of receiving categories. His targets have decreased significantly since his return, but the Colts need a victory and Pittman is their big-play guy. Ryan will be looking at Pittman often, and if Ryan throws a TD pass or two on Thursday, there’s a good chance Pittman will be on the other side of one of those scoring strikes. 

Back Michael Pittman at Least 1 TD  @ +190 With BetOnline

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos SGP Parlay Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Indianapolis Colts +150 Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet for Thursday Night Football
Denver Broncos -179 Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet for Thursday Night Football

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens