Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet for Thursday Night Football

We have an AFC Conference football matchup when the Indianapolis Colts meet the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night football.
Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Matt Ryan at least 243 passing yards @+102 with Betonline
- Russell Wilson 2 TD’s or more @+118 with Betonline
- Courtland Sutton at least 1 TD @+140 with Betonline
- Michael Pittman Jr at least 1 TD @+190 with Betonline
Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Matt Ryan at least 243 passing yards +102 @ Betonline
Denver has a pretty stout passing defense but with the possibility that RB Jonathon Taylor might not play, Ryan will be slinging it. The Colts signal-caller has thrown for +300 yards twice this season, and we expect Ryan to throw for at least 243 yards on Thursday night.
Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Russell Wilson at least 2 TD passes +118 @ Betonline
Wilson is beginning to figure things out, and last week threw for a pair of TD’s in the Broncos loss to Las Vegas. The Colts have one of the worst passing DVOA percentages in the league, and it isn’t a stretch to see Wilson toss a pair of scoring strikes against a defense allowing 1.8 passing TD’s per contest.
Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Cortland Sutton at least one TD +140 @ Betonline
If Wilson does indeed sling a couple of TD’s as we expect, Sutton is going to be on the receiving end of at least one of them. Sutton leads Denver with 35 targets and hauled in his 1st scoring strike of the season last week vs the Raiders. If Sutton gets his usual 8-9 targets, he’ll surely get a score against the Colts.
Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos Same Game Parlay Pick 4: Michael Pittman Jr at least 1 TD +190 @ Betonline
Pittman missed game two of the season due to injury, and still leads Indianapolis in a number of receiving categories. His targets have decreased significantly since his return, but the Colts need a victory and Pittman is their big-play guy. Ryan will be looking at Pittman often, and if Ryan throws a TD pass or two on Thursday, there’s a good chance Pittman will be on the other side of one of those scoring strikes.
