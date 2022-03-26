India vs Belarus: Prediction, odds, betting tips, live stream and free bet

India will look to bounce back from their narrow defeat against Bahrain when they take on Belarus in an international friendly on Saturday.

India vs Belarus odds:

India are gearing up for the 2023 AFC Asian Qualifiers and this is their final friendly game before the third and final round of the qualifiers. Igor Stimac’s men will be looking to bounce back from the defeat against Bahrain here and it will be interesting to see if they can grind out a positive result against Belarus.

Here are the latest betting odds for India vs Belarus from Parimatch:

Match-winner:

• India – 27/5

• Draw – 41/17

• Belarus – 9/17

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10

• Under – 7/10

India vs Belarus Preview

Belarus are ranked ten places above India and they will be heading into the game as the favourites. India are coming into this contest as the underdogs after a defeat to Bahrain and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off a morale-boosting result this weekend.

The visitors are in poor form right now and the Indians will feel that this is a great opportunity for them to upset the odds. Belarus have won just two of their last ten matches and they will need to improve in order to grind out a good result here.

Neither side have any major injury concerns and they should be able to field a fully fit squad here.

India vs Belarus Betting tips

Belarus are the better team on paper and they should be able to edge this contest.

India are likely to make life difficult for the visitors given how badly they have performed recently. However, the away side have too much quality at their disposal and they are likely to find a way past the Asian giants.

Neither side are particularly good at the back and a high scoring game could be on the cards here.

