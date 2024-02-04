There will be plenty of star power on display during the upcoming Super Bowl when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. While the two quarterbacks are listed as the favorites to win the MVP award, there are some other names on the list that could claim the hardware with a winning performance in the big game.

It isn’t always a star, though. Sometimes, role players and lesser-known names are the ones who have the performances that ultimately help win their team the game, and they are honored as the most valuable over the guys who are favored to win it.

So who are the most unlikely winners of the Super Bowl MVP award in the game’s history? Here are five prime examples:

5 Most Unlikely Super Bowl MVP Winners Ever

OTD 1996

° SUPER BOWL XXX ° MVP Larry Brown’s 2 INTs lead #Cowboys to their 3rd SB title in 4 years, and 5th overall, in 27-17 victory over Steelers in Tempe. • Record 3rd SB game between DAL & PGH

• First downs: PGH 25-15

• Total Yds: PGH 310-254

• Turnovers: PGH 3, DAL 0 pic.twitter.com/L0qkvyDc8H — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 29, 2022

Larry Brown, CB – Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XXX

Brown was a full time starter for the Cowboys in the early 90s, and earned Super Bowl MVP honors in 1996 by intercepting Neil O’Donnell twice to help seal Dallas’ victory over Pittsburgh. But it was his post-Super Bowl career that puts him on this list.

Brown used his leverage as the game’s MVP to sign what was then a lucrative 5-year contract worth $12.5 million with the Raiders, and his career completely fell apart. He was suspended and demoted to backup, and wound up playing in just 12 games for Oakland over the following two seasons, and had just one start for the remainder of his career.

Doug Williams, QB – Washington Redskins

Super Bowl XXII

Williams started just two games for the Redskins during the regular season in 1987, both of which were losses, but he was still selected to be under center for the team’s playoff push that year. After a couple of shaky wins and narrow victories, Washington routed the Broncos in Super Bowl XXII, when Williams threw all four touchdowns in a single quarter. His 340 yards were the 6th most in a single game of his career, regular season or playoffs.

The following season, Williams was beat out for the starting job by Mark Rypien. He would play just two years after winning his Super Bowl MVP award.

Nick Foles, QB – Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LII

Foles’ best season of his career was his second one, but it wasn’t until his 6th year in the NFL and second stint with the Eagles that he was named MVP of the big game. He didn’t play until Week 14 of the 2017 season when he came in in relief of starter Carson Wentz, and was able to lead Philadelphia all the way to the Super Bowl. They defeated Tom Brady and the Patriots, and Foles was named most valuable by throwing for 373 yards and 3 touchdowns, while adding a receiving touchdown on one of the most iconic plays in Super Bowl history.

Foles has bounced around the league ever since, mostly as a backup. He has spent time with the Rams, Jaguars, and Bears in addition to the Eagles in his career, and spent the 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Six years ago today, Nick Foles called his shot with the Philly Special to take down the Patriots in Super Bowl LII @BarstoolPhilly pic.twitter.com/jMgCsxXAxJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 4, 2024

Dexter Jackson, S – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jackson didn’t start a game in his career until 2001, and was the Super Bowl MVP by the conclusions of the following season. He had two interceptions off of Rich Gannon in the Buccaneers’ victory over the Raiders in early 2003, and was given one of the highest honors in the NFL just before hitting free agency.

He had a career year the following season, racking up 89 tackles to go along with 6 interceptions, and finished his career with another stint in Tampa followed by three years with Cincinnati. Jackson finishes his NFL playing days with 17 interceptions in 118 career games and 86 starts.

Malcolm Smith, LB – Seattle Seahawks

Super Bow XLVIII

Smith was in his third NFL season when the Seahawks made the first of their two Super Bowl appearances, and he made the most of his opportunity. Behind a touchdown that Smith scored on a 69-yard interception return, Seattle downed the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII to take home the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history. Not only did he have the big scoring interception, but had 10 combined tackles and a fumble recovery, as well.

Smith spent one more year with Seattle before leaving to play for the Raiders, where he started for two seasons. A torn pectoral muscle caused him to miss a season in 2017, and he started in just 11 total games over the span of three years to wrap up his career.