Rumors are circulating that the Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski rematch could take place in the UFC 314 main event in Miami, Florida this April.

Rumors are circulating that UFC 314 could be headlined by a huge rematch for the UFC Featherweight Title.

That’s, it’s being reported that UFC President Dana White is eyeing the Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski rematch for the UFC 314 main event in April.

UFC 314 is set to take center-stage at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 12. For now, the only official fight made for the card has been a welterweight bout between Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales.

However, it is being reported that Topuria vs Volkanovski 2 could headlined UFC 314. Should the big MMA fight get made, this will of course be a rematch of their UFC 298 main event from back in February 2024.

On that occasion, ‘El Matador’ viciously stopped the long-reigning 145-pound king ‘The Great’, becoming the new king of the featherweight division at the first time of asking.

Since then, Topuria then defended his belt against former champ Max Holloway at UFC 308 in October, and is now on the look out for his next challenge. It seems thar the UFC are granting Volkanovski a rematch with Topuria, which makes sense given his record at 145-pounds.

BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski is officially signed for #UFC314 in Miami Florida pic.twitter.com/J6dbfRlhTe — Rueben Carter 🥇 (@realruebenking) January 21, 2025

Will Topuria vs Volkanovski 2 Be For The UFC Featherweight Title?

With it looking like Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 could be headlining UFC 314, this means that ‘El Matador’ will be staying at 145-pounds and will put his UFC Featherweight Title on the line in the rematch.

There had been some speculation about Topuria perhaps moving up to lightweight, which he even said himself. However, if the UFC 314 rumors are true and this rematch is set to headline in Miami, then the 28-year-old mustn’t be moving up just yet.

This means that the UFC Featherweight Title will indeed be on the line for the Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski rematch at UFC 314 in April.

As previously mentioned, the fight is yet to be officially announced. If it is, don’t be surprised to see the Spanish-Georgian MMA phenom listed as quite a large favorite with the best online US sportsbooks to beat the Australian former champion for a second time.

Keep your eyes peeled for an official announcement on the Topuria vs Volkanovski 2 fight. If the rumors are true and it is set to headline UFC 314, expect an official announcement in the next couple of weeks.

