Idiomatic Odds For Breeders’ Cup Distaff 2023 at +225 With US Sportsbooks

Andy Newton
Idiomatic

The Idiomatic odds for the Breeders’ Cup Distaff are +225 with the best US sportsbooks for Saturday’s $2m horse race at Santa Anita Park, California.

Idiomatic Odds For Breeders’ Cup Distaff 2023

The Brad Cox-trained Idiomatic odds for the Breeders’ Cup Distaff sees her as the favorite in the betting with the best US horse racing betting sites.

It’s not hard to see why either, as this 4 year-old winning machine will head to Santa Anita, California off the back of four straight wins – including a facile 4 1/4-length success in the G1 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes last time at Keeneland (watch below).

While, prior to that win, she won the G1 Personal Ensign Stakes at Saratoga – beating the classy Secret Oath by an easy 4-lengths.

The Breeders’ Cup Distaff is a race the Brad Cox barn have a good record in too, winning the prize in 2018 and 2020 – both times with jockey Florent Geroux, who rides Idiomatic, in the saddle.

Idiomatic is also the winner of eight of her 11 career starts, with seven of those coming in 2023. Her only defeat this year came with a second in the Ruffian Stakes at Belmont Park in May.

Idiomatic Breeders’ Cup Odds at +225 with Bovada

Breeders’ Cup Distaff Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Distaff odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

  • Idiomatic +225
  • Adare Manor +400
  • Clairiere +500
  • Search Results +600
  • Randomized +900
  • Pretty Mischievious +900
  • Wet Paint +1000
  • A Mo Reay +3000
  • Le De Vida +3000
  • Desert Dawn +3000
  • Hooiser Philly +3500

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Distaff?

📅Time/Date: 2:10pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita (1 1/8 mile)
💰 Purse: $2m
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Idiomatic +225 | Adare Manor +400 | Clairiere +500 | Search Results +600

WATCH: Idiomatic Winning The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
