The Idiomatic odds for the Breeders’ Cup Distaff are +225 with the best US sportsbooks for Saturday’s $2m horse race at Santa Anita Park, California.
Best Breeders’ Cup Free Bets and Betting Offer
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$500 In Free Bets Available Today
Bonus valid only in the sportsbook with bonus code WELCOME500. A minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.
Bonus valid only in the sportsbook with bonus code WELCOME500. A minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
Idiomatic Odds For Breeders’ Cup Distaff 2023
The Brad Cox-trained Idiomatic odds for the Breeders’ Cup Distaff sees her as the favorite in the betting with the best US horse racing betting sites.
It’s not hard to see why either, as this 4 year-old winning machine will head to Santa Anita, California off the back of four straight wins – including a facile 4 1/4-length success in the G1 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes last time at Keeneland (watch below).
While, prior to that win, she won the G1 Personal Ensign Stakes at Saratoga – beating the classy Secret Oath by an easy 4-lengths.
The Breeders’ Cup Distaff is a race the Brad Cox barn have a good record in too, winning the prize in 2018 and 2020 – both times with jockey Florent Geroux, who rides Idiomatic, in the saddle.
Idiomatic is also the winner of eight of her 11 career starts, with seven of those coming in 2023. Her only defeat this year came with a second in the Ruffian Stakes at Belmont Park in May.
Idiomatic Breeders’ Cup Odds at +225 with Bovada
Breeders’ Cup Distaff Odds
See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Distaff odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.
- Idiomatic +225
- Adare Manor +400
- Clairiere +500
- Search Results +600
- Randomized +900
- Pretty Mischievious +900
- Wet Paint +1000
- A Mo Reay +3000
- Le De Vida +3000
- Desert Dawn +3000
- Hooiser Philly +3500
Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request
|1.
|
$750 in Free Bets for Sports
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Distaff?
📅Time/Date: 2:10pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita (1 1/8 mile)
💰 Purse: $2m
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Idiomatic +225 | Adare Manor +400 | Clairiere +500 | Search Results +600