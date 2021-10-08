Armenia will look to close in on Germany with a win over Iceland in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

The two sides meet on Friday at 19:45 pm BST.

Both teams have failed to win their last four matches across all competitions and this should be a fascinating contest. It remains to be seen who comes out on top this week.

Iceland vs Armenia team news

Aron Gunnarsson is absent due to injury along with Jon Gudni Fjoluson for Iceland.

Armenia have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Iceland possible starting line-up: Runarsson; Saevarsson, Hermannsson, Ingi Bjarnason, Thorarinsson; Anderson, Bjarnason, Baldursson, Palsson, Gudmundsson; Gudjohnsen

Armenia possible starting line-up: Yurchenko; Hovhannisyan, Voskanyan, Haroyan, Terteryan; Bayramyan, Zelarayan, Grigoryan, Adamyan; Barseghyan, Mkhitaryan

Iceland vs Armenia form guide

Iceland are winless in five of their last six matches across all competitions. They are fifth in Group J with just one win from six qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Armenia are second in their group but they are going through a rough patch right now. They are winless in their last five across all competitions.

Iceland vs Armenia betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Iceland vs Armenia from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Iceland – 13/10

• Draw – 11/5

• Armenia – 12/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10

• Under – 9/13

Iceland vs Armenia prediction

Armenia are the better team on paper but they are lacking in form and confidence right now. Both teams have been poor in their recent outings and this could be a close contest.

Furthermore, both sides have conceded 10 goals in their last four outings. A high scoring game could be on the cards here.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

