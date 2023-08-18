One of the greatest sporting events in the world, the ICC Cricket World Cup, is less than two months away. As we count the days down in anticipation, let us take a quick look at the nations that will take part in the extravaganza and figure out their scheduling.

How Many Teams Will Participate In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

Ten teams will take part in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. India have automatically qualified as the host nation. Then we have defending champions England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Australia, Pakistan, and South Africa, who have qualified via ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two slots have been claimed by Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, with the two nations coming out on top in the Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, & Venue

The tournament will be played in a Round-Robin format, meaning every team with play each other once (45 Games). The top four teams with the highest point total will then qualify for the semi-finals (2 Games). Lastly, the winners of the two semi-finals will meet in the final on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

Refer to the table below to get the complete dates, times, and venues of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches:

Game Number Teams Competing Date Time In IST (Time In ET) Venue Game 1 England VS. New Zealand October 5 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad) Game 2 Pakistan VS. Netherlands October 6 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (Hyderabad) Game 3 Bangladesh VS. Afghanistan October 7 10:30 AM (1:00 AM) HPCA Stadium (Dharamshala) Game 4 South Africa VS. Sri Lanka October 7 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Arun Jaitley Stadium (Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi)) Game 5 India VS. Australia October 8 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai) Game 6 New Zealand VS. Netherlands October 9 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (Hyderabad) Game 7 England VS. Bangladesh October 10 10:30 AM (1:00 AM) HPCA Stadium (Dharamshala) Game 8 Pakistan VS. Sri Lanka October 10 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (Hyderabad) Game 9 India VS. Afghanistan October 11 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Arun Jaitley Stadium (Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi)) Game 10 Australia VS. South Africa October 12 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium (Lucknow) Game 11 New Zealand VS. Bangladesh October 13 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai) Game 12 India VS. Pakistan October 14 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad) Game 13 England VS. Afghanistan October 15 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Arun Jaitley Stadium (Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi)) Game 14 Australia VS. Sri Lanka October 16 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium (Lucknow) Game 15 South Africa VS. Netherlands October 17 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) HPCA Stadium (Dharamshala) Game 16 New Zealand VS. Afghanistan October 18 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai) Game 17 India VS. Bangladesh October 19 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Pune) Game 18 Australia VS. Pakistan October 20 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru) Game 19 Netherlands VS. Sri Lanka October 21 10:30 AM (1:00 AM) BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium (Lucknow) Game 20 England VS. South Africa October 21 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) Game 21 India VS. New Zealand October 22 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) HPCA Stadium (Dharamshala) Game 22 Pakistan VS. Afghanistan October 23 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai) Game 23 South Africa VS. Bangladesh October 24 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) Game 24 Australia VS. Netherlands October 25 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Arun Jaitley Stadium (Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi)) Game 25 England VS. Sri Lanka October 26 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru) Game 26 Pakistan VS. South Africa October 27 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai) Game 27 Australia VS. New Zealand October 28 10:30 AM (1:00 AM) HPCA Stadium (Dharamshala) Game 28 Netherlands VS. Bangladesh October 28 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Eden Gardens (Kolkata) Game 29 India VS. England October 29 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium (Lucknow) Game 30 Afghanistan VS. Sri Lanka October 30 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Pune) Game 31 Pakistan VS. Bangladesh October 31 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Eden Gardens (Kolkata) Game 32 New Zealand VS. South Africa November 1 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Pune) Game 33 India VS. Sri Lanka November 2 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) Game 34 Netherlands VS. Afghanistan November 3 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium (Lucknow) Game 35 New Zealand VS. Pakistan November 4 10:30 AM (1:00 AM) M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru) Game 36 England VS. Australia November 4 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad) Game 37 India VS. South Africa November 5 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Eden Gardens (Kolkata) Game 38 Bangladesh VS. Sri Lanka November 6 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Arun Jaitley Stadium (Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi)) Game 39 Australia VS. Afghanistan November 7 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) Game 40 England VS. Netherlands November 8 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Pune) Game 41 New Zealand VS. Sri Lanka November 9 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru) Game 42 South Africa VS. Afghanistan November 10 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad) Game 43 Australia VS. Bangladesh November 11 10:30 AM (1:00 AM) Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Pune) Game 44 England VS. Pakistan November 11 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Eden Gardens (Kolkata) Game 45 India VS. Netherlands November 12 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru) Semi-Final 1 T.B.C. VS. T.B.C. November 15 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) Semi-Final 2 T.B.C. VS. T.B.C. November 16 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Eden Gardens (Kolkata) Final T.B.C. VS. T.B.C. November 19 2:00 PM (4:30 AM) Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)

How to Watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

TV

ESPN+, Willow, and Willow XTRA are the leading options for watching ICC Cricket World Cup on TV in the United States. Sling TV is also set to let suscribers watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on their telly.

Streaming

In India, Disney+ Hotstar will allow users to watch all ICC World Cup 2023 matches. Unfortunately, the service is geo-restricted and is not available in the United States and Canada. The workaround is to use a VPN and pick an Indian server for hassle-free viewing.

Alternatively, one could head over to ICC.tv to get access to 2023 Cricket World Cup content.