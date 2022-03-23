Hungary vs Serbia live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Hungary will be looking to pick up a home win over Serbia when the two sides face off in an international friendly on Thursday evening.

Hungary vs Serbia live stream

Hungary vs Serbia Preview

Hungary are unbeaten in their last two meetings against Serbia and the home side will be hoping to extend that run with a positive result in front of their own fans. The home side are coming into this game on the back of three wins from the last six outings and it remains to be seen whether they can step up their performance levels and grind out an impressive result here. Meanwhile, the visitors have picked up four wins and a draw from the last five outings and they will be desperate to fix their poor head to head record against Hungary this week. Serbia are undoubtedly the better team on paper and it will be interesting to see if the visitors can grind out a win here.

When does Hungary vs Serbia kick-off?

The international friendly between Hungary vs Serbia kicks off at 18:30 pm BST, on the 24th of March, at Puskas Arena.

Hungary vs Serbia Team News

Hungary team news

Hungary have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Hungary predicted line-up vs Serbia: Péter Gulácsi; Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Fiola; Loic Nego, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Zsolt Nagy; Szabolcs Schon, Dominik Szoboszlai; Adam Szalai

Serbia team news