Hungary vs England Betting Tips: Nations League Predictions, Odds and Free Bet

England travel to Budapest to face Hungary in their opening Nations League 2022-23 fixture, and we are offering some of our own tips and predictions ahead of the game – read below to find out more.

Hungary vs England Betting Tips

Our Tip – England and BTTS @ 27/10 on 888Sport

England and Hungary both kick off their respective Nations League campaigns on Saturday in Budapest.

The latter, despite failing to qualify for the World Cup in just under six months, made an excellent account of themselves in the Euros last year and were mightily unlucky not to make it out of a group that consisted of Portugal, France and Germany, with whom they drew two games out of three.

Meanwhile, England will be eager to maintain the incredible highs of the last four years in which they have reached a semi-final and a final of two major tournaments. The Three Lions have lost just once in their last 23 games, with that defeat coming in last year’s Euro final.

The previous meeting between these two ended in a competitive 1-1 draw at Wembley back in October 2021, while a month earlier Gareth Southgate’s men claimed a memorable 4-0 win in Budapest even in the face of some racial taunts and hostile atmosphere that soured the game.

We are predicting England to show their maturity and quality by getting the win here, but not without its difficulties given the quality Hungary do possess.

Hungary vs England Prediction

Our Prediction: 3-1 England @ 45/4 on 888Sport

We are predicting England to prevail with a convincing 3-1 victory on Saturday.

While Hungary are capable of giving England a competitive game as we saw at Wembley near the end of last year, last year’s Euro finalists have scored three or more goals in four of their last eight games and will be eager to kick off the Nations League with a win here.

