Hungary and Albania will look to close the gap with group leaders England when they face each other in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

The two sides meet on Saturday at 19:45 pm BST.

Hungary are fourth in their group with three wins and a draw from six outings. The visitors are second with four wins out of six matches in the qualifiers.

Hungary vs Albania team news

Hungary will be without their captain Adam Szalai. Erion Hoxhallari misses out for Albania after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Hungary possible starting line-up: Gulacsi; Fiola, Orban, Szalai; Botka, Schafer, Kleinheisler, Schon; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Nikolic

Albania possible starting line-up: Strakosha; Ismajli, Djimsiti, Kumbulla; Hysaj, Gjasula, Bare, Lenjani; Uzuni; Manaj, Broja

Hungary vs Albania form guide

Hungary bounced back from their five-match winless run with a win over Andorra last time out and they will have to improve a lot in order to get a win here.

Albania have won their last two matches with clean sheets against Hungary and San Marino.

Hungary vs Albania betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Hungary vs Albania from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Hungary – 7/5

• Draw – 19/10

• Albania – 5/2

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 12/5

• Under – 2/5

Hungary vs Albania prediction

This should be a close contest between two evenly matched teams. Albania managed to beat Hungary earlier this year and the home side will look to avenge that defeat here.

Hungary have won three of their last four matches against Albania but they are in poor form right now.

The two sides are likely to cancel each other out here.

Prediction: Match to end in a draw.

