Hull vs Swansea prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Hull City and Swansea City will meet at the MKM Stadium on Saturday, separated by just three points in the EFL Championship table.

Date: 29th January 2022

Kick-off: 20:00, The MKM Stadium

Hull vs Swansea Prediction

With 29 points from 27 games, the Tigers sit in 19th place in the standings. They won eight times in the league, drew five times, and lost 14 times. They’ve scored 23 goals while allowing 31 goals.

The Swans, on the other hand, are in 17th place on the standings with 31 points. They only won 8 of the 24 games they played, drawing seven times and losing nine times. Their total goals conceded to goals scored ratio is 28:32.

So, most football betting sites expect a win for Hull, who has been in terrific form recently, winning games against the top three teams in the league. In addition, the visitors are just average when it comes to away schedules.

Hull vs Swansea Prediction: Hull City 2-1 Swansea @ 15/8 with Betfred.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Hull vs Swansea Betting Tips

Hull City is only two points away from relegation, while Swansea City is only two points ahead of the hosts. Both teams have lost three of their last five league matches, with the Tigers winning two and the Swans drawing the other two.

Hull vs Swansea Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 24/19.

Hull vs Swansea Betting Odds

Match Winner

Swansea @ 13/8 with Betfred

Draw @ 21/10 with Betfred

Hull @ 15/8 with betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 24/19

Under 2.5 @ 5/7

