Hull City vs West Brom top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

Before facing his previous team Hull City, West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce is still looking for his first win in command. Under Bruce, the Baggies have plummeted from sixth to thirteenth place in the Championship table, while the Tigers are currently in nineteenth place.

Hull City vs West Brom betting tips and prediction

With 37 points from 35 games, the Tigers sit in 18th place in the standings. In the league, they won ten times, drew seven times, and lost 18 times. Up to this time, they have scored 30 goals while allowed 39.

Last Thursday, Hull City beat Peterborough United 3-0 in the Championship, breaking a six-game losing streak. Shota Arveladze’s men have scored a total of 5 goals in their previous 6 matches, averaging 0.83 goals per match.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, is in 13th place on the standings with 46 points. They won 12 games, lost 12 games, and drew 10 times in the 34 games they played. So far, the ratio of goals scored to goals conceded is 35:32.

The visitors had earlier lost their third game in a row against Swansea. They have struggled to score goals in their last six matches, with only one goal to show for it. In addition, the Baggies have witnessed an overall goal tally of 10 from rival clubs.

Hull City had lost their previous three home games, and West Brom had won the previous four head-to-head meetings. As a result, we expect an away victory on Saturday.

Hull City vs West Brom betting tips: West Brom to win @ 11/10 with bet365