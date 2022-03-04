Hull City vs West Brom live stream: How to watch Championship for free

West Bromwich Albion has lost their previous three league matches. They haven’t won in their last seven games. Hull City’s previous league victory came after a long wait of six games without a win. They are level on points with Birmingham and are barely 14 points above the drop zone. The two teams will clash at MKM Stadium on Saturday, with the Baggies looking to turn the tables on their opponents.

Hull City vs West Brom preview

Hull City is coming off a 3-0 win over Grant McCann’s Peterborough United in the Championship. Shota Arveladze’s Hull City won thanks to a first-half goal from striker Tyler Smith and a second-half brace from teenage attacker Keane Lewis-Potter.

In the EFL Championship, West Bromwich Albion was defeated 2-0 by Russell Martin’s Swansea City. Swansea City won thanks to goals from Dutch attacker Joel Piroe and right-back Cyrus Christie in the second half.

Hull City vs West Brom team news

Hull City team news

Josh Emmanuel, Lewie Coyle, Marcus Forss, Randell Williams is injured for Hull City while Nathan Baxter, Callum Elder, Tom Eaves, Andrew Cannon, and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh are doubtful for the weekend’s game.

Hull City predicted line-up

Ingram; Jones, Greaves, McLoughlin; Slater, Docherty, Smallwood, Fleming; Lewis-Potter; Forss, Smith

West Brom team news

Kean Bryan and Daryl Dike won’t play for West Brom.

West Brom predicted lineup

Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Reach, Livermore, Mowatt; Diangana, Carroll, Grant

