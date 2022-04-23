Countries
Hull City vs Reading Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Hull City vs Reading Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

59 mins ago

on

hull city 2

Reading will meet Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon, needing only a single Championship victory to ensure their survival.

While the Tigers are secure, they will be seeking to make it back-to-back home wins after defeating Cardiff City 2-1 on Good Friday.

Hull City vs Reading Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Hull City 13/8 BetUK logo
Reading 7/4 BetUK logo
Draw 11/5 BetUK logo

Hull City vs Reading Predictions

The visitors are still the only team in the relegation zone with a realistic possibility of avoiding relegation if their Saturday night opponents or Birmingham lose.

The task will not be any easier than it was last Sunday when they scored a 95th-minute equalizer to keep the game alive.

By winning all three points at home, the host team can seal their opponent’s fate as well as their own. Any other outcome will add to Hull’s pressure, especially since Birmingham has a relatively easy run-in to the end of the season.

However, most betting sites expect that a draw is still possible.

Hull City vs Reading prediction: Hull City 1-1 Reading @ 11/5 with Bet UK

Hull City vs Reading Betting Tips

Hull City will be aiming for a better result after losing 2-1 to Millwall in the Championship last time out.

Hull City had 57% possession and 9 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Tom Eaves (87′) was Hull City’s only goal scorer. Millwall, on the other hand, had 17 shots on goal, eight of which were on target. Millwall’s goals came from Scott Malone (51′) and Tom Bradshaw (55′).

Whereas Reading’s last encounter was a 4-4 draw against Swansea City in the Championship.

Reading had 35% possession and had 9 shots on goal, 6 of which were on target, in the encounter. Lucas Joo (3′, 71′), Tom Ince (61′), and Tom McIntyre (95′) were the goal scorers for Reading. Swansea City had 11 shots on goal, five of which were successful. Swansea City scored three goals by Hannes Wolf (6′), Jol Piroe (12′, 45′), and Michael Obafemi (58′).

Hull City vs Reading betting tip: Hull City vs Reading to draw @ 11/5 with Bet UK

How to Watch Hull City vs Reading Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Hull City vs Reading clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Hull City vs Reading with Bet UK

When is Hull City vs Reading?

Hull City vs Reading will take place on 23rd April 2022.

What time does Hull City vs Reading Kick Off?

Hull City vs Reading will kick off at 19:00.

Hull City vs Reading Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Hull City Team News

Hull City will be missing Andy Cannon and Josh Emmanuel in this match.

Hull City Predicted Line Up

Matt Ingram; Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Tom Huddlestone, Brandon Fleming, Keane Lewis-Potter; Allahyar Sayyadamanesh, Tyler Smith

Reading Team News

Reading will be without the services of Alen Halilovic, Andy Rinomhota, Dejan Tetek, Felipe Araruna, Karl Hein, and Yakou Meite.

Reading Predicted Line Up

Orjan Nyland; Tom McIntyre, Thomas Holmes, Michael Morrison, Andy Yiadom; Danny Drinkwater, Josh Laurent; Junior Hoillet, John Swift, Tom Ince; Lucas Joao

