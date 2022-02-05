Hull City vs Preston North End prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Hull City will encounter Preston North End at MKM Stadium on Saturday in a Championship match.

Match Info:

Date: 5th February 2022

Kick-off: 00:45, MKM Stadium

Hull City vs Preston North End Prediction

Hull defeated Swansea 2-0 in their final match in the Championship. Hull had two shots on target and 34 percent possession in the game at The MKM Stadium, with Tom Eaves and Keane Lewis-Potter scoring.

When Preston drew 0-0 with Millwall at The Den in the Championship, they only had one shot on target.

Hull won 4-1 against Preston in the most recent meeting between the two clubs, which took place at Deepdale.

Preston North End have been in poor form recently, with only one win in their past six league games. Hull City comes into the game in good form, and most football betting sites expect them to continue their good form and win.

Hull City vs Preston North End Prediction: Hull City 2-1 Preston North End @ 7/4 with Betfred.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Hull City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Hull City will be aiming for a repeat of their 2-0 Championship victory over Swansea City, which gave them confidence.

Preston North End and Millwall had previously played to a 0-0 draw in the Championship.

Hull City vs Preston North End Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 19/12.

Hull City vs Preston North End Betting Odds

Match Winner

Hull City @ 7/4 with betfred

Draw @ 21/10 with betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 19/12

Under 2.5 @ 7/12

