Hull City vs Luton Town live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Saturday, Hull City will host Luton Town at the MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship. Read the guidelines below to watch the match live.
How to watch Hull City vs Luton Town live stream for free
- Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and follow the Hull City vs Luton Town live stream
Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Best Football Betting Offers
Hull City vs Luton Town preview
The hosts are coming off a 2-0 win at Coventry City, with goals from Richard Smallwood and Ryan Longman in the first half. Luton Town, meanwhile, thrashed Preston North End 4-0 at home, with Luke Berry scoring a first-half brace.
The Bedfordshire club climbed into the playoff spots as a result of the win. They presently are in fifth place in the rankings with 60 points after 37 games. With 41 points, Hull City is in 19th place.
Luton Town is in a tight race for a playoff berth, and they can’t afford to lose too many points before the end of the season. As a result, they’re likely to go all out to win.
Hull City, on the other hand, put up one of the best performances in their win over Coventry City. They’ll try to follow up with another strong performance in front of their fans. Luton, on the other hand, is in desperate need of points, thus the Hatters might win by a close margin, with goals possible at both ends.
Watch live sport with bet365
Hull City vs Luton Town team news
Hull City team news
Due to injuries, Randell Williams, Lewie Coyle, Nathan Baxter, Andy Cannon, and Josh Emmanuel are all out.
Hull City predicted line-up
Matt Ingram; Alfie Jones, Sean McLoughlin, Jacob Greaves; Ryan Longman, Richie Smallwood, Greg Docherty, Brandon Fleming; George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter; Tom Eaves.
Luton Town team news
Due to injury, Gabriel Osho, Jed Steer, and Sonny Bradley are unavailable. Pelly Ruddock is a game-time decision.
Luton Town predicted lineup
James Shea; Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Kal Naismith; James Bree, Luke Berry, Jordan Clark, Amari’i Bell; Allan Campbell; Elijah Adebayo, Cameron Jerome.
Hull City vs Luton Town free bets
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins