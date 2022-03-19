Hull City vs Luton Town live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Saturday, Hull City will host Luton Town at the MKM Stadium in the EFL Championship. Read the guidelines below to watch the match live.

Hull City vs Luton Town preview

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 win at Coventry City, with goals from Richard Smallwood and Ryan Longman in the first half. Luton Town, meanwhile, thrashed Preston North End 4-0 at home, with Luke Berry scoring a first-half brace.

The Bedfordshire club climbed into the playoff spots as a result of the win. They presently are in fifth place in the rankings with 60 points after 37 games. With 41 points, Hull City is in 19th place.

Luton Town is in a tight race for a playoff berth, and they can’t afford to lose too many points before the end of the season. As a result, they’re likely to go all out to win.

Hull City, on the other hand, put up one of the best performances in their win over Coventry City. They’ll try to follow up with another strong performance in front of their fans. Luton, on the other hand, is in desperate need of points, thus the Hatters might win by a close margin, with goals possible at both ends.

Hull City vs Luton Town team news

Hull City team news

Due to injuries, Randell Williams, Lewie Coyle, Nathan Baxter, Andy Cannon, and Josh Emmanuel are all out.

Hull City predicted line-up

Matt Ingram; Alfie Jones, Sean McLoughlin, Jacob Greaves; Ryan Longman, Richie Smallwood, Greg Docherty, Brandon Fleming; George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter; Tom Eaves.

Luton Town team news

Due to injury, Gabriel Osho, Jed Steer, and Sonny Bradley are unavailable. Pelly Ruddock is a game-time decision.

Luton Town predicted lineup

James Shea; Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Kal Naismith; James Bree, Luke Berry, Jordan Clark, Amari’i Bell; Allan Campbell; Elijah Adebayo, Cameron Jerome.

