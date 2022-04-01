Countries
Hull City vs Huddersfield Town Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

On Friday evening, Huddersfield Town will face Hull City in the Championship, hoping to end a three-match losing streak. Hull is in 20th place in the table, 13 points clear of the relegation zone, while the Terriers are in fourth place.

Hull City vs Huddersfield Town Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Huddersfield 17/10 BetUK logo
Hull City 17/10 BetUK logo
Draw 21/10 BetUK logo

Hull City vs Huddersfield Town Predictions

Hull City’s recent form has been patchy, with only two wins in their previous ten games. In their most recent game, they were defeated 3-1 at home by Luton Town, with Tom Eaves netting a late consolation goal for the Tigers.

With 41 points from 39 games, the hosts are in 20th place in the league rankings. They are not in danger of relegation at the moment, but they will want to get back on track as quickly as possible.

Huddersfield Town has had a difficult time of late in their promotion bid. In their last game, they were defeated 3-0 by fellow promotion candidates Bournemouth, and they were fortunate not to lose by a wider margin.

Neither team is having a good time right now, with the hosts having won just one of their last four games and the visitors having won none.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, is the superior team and should have more than enough to win this weekend.

Hull City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction: Hull City 1-2 Huddersfield Town @ 17/10 with Bet UK

Hull City vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Hull City will be hoping for a better outcome here after losing 1-3 to Luton Town in their previous encounter in the Championship.

Hull City had 59% possession and 16 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Tom Eaves (92′) was the only Hull City player to score. Luton Town had 11 shots on goal, five of which were on target. Luton Town’s goals came from Elijah Adebayo (9′), Harry Cornick (56′), and James Bree (72′).

Huddersfield and its traveling supporters will be hoping for a better result here after losing their previous game in Championship action against Bournemouth.

Huddersfield Town had 38% possession and seven shots on goal, four of which were on target. Bournemouth, on the other hand, had 14 shots on goal, six of which were on target. Bournemouth’s goals came from Jaidon Anthony (19′), Jefferson Lerma (31′), and Dominic Solanke (46′).

Hull City vs Huddersfield Town betting tip: Huddersfield to win @ 17/10 with Bet UK

How to Watch Hull City vs Huddersfield Town Live Stream

You can watch the Hull City vs Huddersfield game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Hull City vs Huddersfield Town clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Hull City vs Huddersfield with Bet UK

When is Hull City vs Huddersfield Town?

Hull City vs Huddersfield will be played on 1st April 2022.

What time does Hull City vs Huddersfield Town Kick-Off?

Hull City vs Huddersfield will kick off at 23:45.

Hull City vs Huddersfield Town Team News and Predicted LineUps

Hull City Team News

In his most recent press conference, manager Shota Arveladze announced that Randell Williams is the lone injured player in the lineup for Friday’s game. Lewie Coyle has started his rehabilitation from injury, but he may not be ready for the weekend. Josh Emmanuel will miss the game against the Terriers due to illness.

Hull City Predicted Line Up

Matt Ingram; Alfie Jones, Sean McLoughlin, Jacob Greaves; Ryan Longman, Richie Smallwood, Greg Docherty, Brandon Fleming; George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter; Tom Eaves

Huddersfield TownTeam News

Long-term ailments have kept Alex Vallejo, Ryan Schofield, and Rolando Aarons out of the game, while Jonathan Hogg remains a question mark.

Huddersfield Town Predicted Line Up

Lee Nicholls; Oliver Turton, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson, Harry Tofolo; Duane Holmes, Lewis O’Brien, Jon Russell, Sorba Thomas; Danny Ward, Danel Sinani

