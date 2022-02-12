Countries
Home News hull city vs fulham prediction championship betting tips odds and free bet

Hull City vs Fulham prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

14 mins ago

On Saturday afternoon, Fulham will face Hull City in an attempt to consolidate their lead in the Championship table.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 12th February 2022, MKM Stadium

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Hull City vs Fulham Prediction

Hull City has had a disappointing season so far, and they are on a two-game losing streak heading into Saturday’s encounter. In contrast, the visitors have been completely dominant at home, scoring 24 goals and winning five of their last six games. On Saturday, most football betting sites believe Fulham will maintain their excellent form and win.

Hull City vs Fulham Prediction: Hull City 0-3 Fulham @ 3/5 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Visit Site
Hull City vs Fulham Betting Tips

Hull City will be looking for a better outcome after losing 3-1 to Derby County in their previous game in the Championship.

Hull City had 55% possession and 9 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Derby County, on the other hand, had 11 shots on goal, five of which were on target. Derby County’s goals came from Craig Forsyth, Tom Lawrence, and Festy Ebosele.

Fulham will enter the match on the back of a 3-0 Championship victory against Millwall in their previous match.

Fulham had 57% possession and 20 shots on goal, six of which were on target, in the encounter. Aleksandar Mitrovi and Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored goals for Fulham. Millwall had eight efforts on goal, two of which were on target.

Hull City vs Fulham Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 24/25.

Visit Site
Hull City vs Fulham Betting Odds

Match Winner

Fulham @  3/5 with bet365

Draw @ 3/1 with bet365

Hull City @ 5/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 24/25

Under 2.5 @ 66/67

Hull City vs Fulham Free Bet

Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Visit Site
How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:

  • Click here to go to the bet365 offer
  • Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
  • Deposit between £5-10 on the bet365 sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
  • Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip.
