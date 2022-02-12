Hull City vs Fulham prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

On Saturday afternoon, Fulham will face Hull City in an attempt to consolidate their lead in the Championship table.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 12th February 2022, MKM Stadium

Hull City vs Fulham Prediction

Hull City has had a disappointing season so far, and they are on a two-game losing streak heading into Saturday’s encounter. In contrast, the visitors have been completely dominant at home, scoring 24 goals and winning five of their last six games. On Saturday, most football betting sites believe Fulham will maintain their excellent form and win.

Hull City vs Fulham Prediction: Hull City 0-3 Fulham @ 3/5 with Bet365.

Hull City vs Fulham Betting Tips

Hull City will be looking for a better outcome after losing 3-1 to Derby County in their previous game in the Championship.

Hull City had 55% possession and 9 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Derby County, on the other hand, had 11 shots on goal, five of which were on target. Derby County’s goals came from Craig Forsyth, Tom Lawrence, and Festy Ebosele.

Fulham will enter the match on the back of a 3-0 Championship victory against Millwall in their previous match.

Fulham had 57% possession and 20 shots on goal, six of which were on target, in the encounter. Aleksandar Mitrovi and Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored goals for Fulham. Millwall had eight efforts on goal, two of which were on target.

Hull City vs Fulham Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 24/25.

Hull City vs Fulham Betting Odds

Match Winner

Fulham @ 3/5 with bet365

Draw @ 3/1 with bet365

Hull City @ 5/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 24/25

Under 2.5 @ 66/67

Hull City vs Fulham Free Bet

Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

