Hull City vs Everton prediction: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

Premier League club Everton kickstart their FA Cup bid with a visit to struggling Championship side Hull City on Saturday.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, January 8

Kick-Off: 17:30 GMT, KC Stadium, Hull

Hull City vs Everton prediction

Though it is generally considered a sensible option to bet on the Premier League team when facing lower league opposition in the cup, this game has all the ingredients of a potential banana skin for punters, so do be sensible when picking your betting lines.

This is because Rafael Benitez’s travelling Everton team hasn’t won on the road in eight games straight, and it’s not like they’ve been up against Manchester City every week either.

In recent weeks, the Toffees have lost away to newly-promoted Brentford and struggling Crystal Palace in the league, and it really wasn’t all that long ago that they were dumped out of the League Cup on penalties by another Championship side, QPR – something that will no doubt give Hull City fans plenty of cause for optimism.

Hull do, however, find themselves languishing in 19th place in the Championship at present and haven’t picked up a win home or away in four games, so they’re not exactly perfectly perched to cause an upset.

Grant McCann’s team averages over a goal per game in all comps and only concedes just marginally more than that on average, yet the Tigers continuously seem to come out second-best, regularly losing tightly contested games 1-2 or slipping to score draws.

So, there you have it. A team that’s struggling in the top flight and that can’t buy a win on the road vs a team that’s struggling in the Championship and that can’t buy a win anywhere this month. It’s a tough call!

That said, there’s no doubting that Everton possesses by far the more talented set of players. Plus, the fact that Hull have failed to win a single one of 18 cup games played against Premier League opposition when they’ve been outside of the top-flight is a big concern from a betting perspective.

As such, we’re backing a narrow win for Everton, but don’t be surprised to see this game go to extra time.

Hull City vs Everton prediction: Hull City 1-2 Everton (Method of Victory – After Extra Time) 17/2 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Hull City vs Everton betting tips

The oddsmakers clearly fancy Rafael Benitez’s Everton side to get a result at the KC Stadium tomorrow. But, at 10/11 on an Everton win, you’re probably better off looking for more value on another line.

As mentioned, we’re expecting this game to be slightly closer than many expect simply because of Everton’s woeful away record, with perhaps just one goal in it come the end of play.

At bet365, it’s possible to get an Everton win on the handicap market at -1 with odds of 9/4, and this bet pays out whether the victory occurs during the 90 or in extra time.

Hull City vs Everton betting tip: Everton -1 @ 9/4 with bet365

Hull City vs Everton odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Hull City vs Everton match odds

Hull City @ 3/1 with bet365

Draw @ 13/5 with bet365

Everton @ 10/11 with bet365

Hull City vs Everton total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

