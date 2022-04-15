Countries
Hull City vs Cardiff City Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Hull City vs Cardiff City Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Updated

1 hour ago

on

cardiff

Hull City will be hoping to pull further clear of the relegation zone with a win over Cardiff City in the championship this week.

Hull City vs Cardiff City Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Hull City  6/4 betstorm
Cardiff City 19/10 betstorm
Draw 11/5 betstorm

Hull City vs Cardiff City Predictions

The home side are currently 20th in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of just two wins from the last six league matches.

Hull City picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Middlesbrough away from home in their last outing and they will fancy their chances of pulling off a positive result against Cardiff as well.

Meanwhile, the visitors are 17th in the league table and they have been in reasonably good form over the last few weeks.

Cardiff have picked up four wins and a draw from their last six league matches and they will be the favourites heading into this game.

Hull City vs Cardiff City Prediction: Hull City 1-2 Cardiff City @ 23/2 with Bet Storm

You can back our Hull vs Cardiff prediction on one of these betting sites.

Hull City vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Cardiff are unbeaten in four of their last six meetings against Hull City and the visitors will be desperate to pick up all three points here.

They are the team in better form as well and the away fans will expect a strong performance from their players.

Furthermore, Hull City have lost their last six home matches in the Championship and they have failed to score in five of those outings.

The hosts will have to improve immensely in order to get something out of this contest.

Hull City vs Cardiff City betting tip: Cardiff win @ 19/10 with Bet Storm

How to watch Hull City vs Cardiff City Live Stream

You can watch the Hull City vs Cardiff City game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Hull City vs Cardiff City clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet Storm.

  1. Sign up to Bet Storm by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet Storm
  3. Follow all the action from Hull City vs Cardiff City with Bet Storm

When is Hull City vs Cardiff City?

The Championship clash between Hull City vs Cardiff City will be played on the 15th of April at the MKM Stadium.

What time does Hull City vs Cardiff City Kick-Off?

The Championship clash between Hull City vs Cardiff City kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.

Hull City vs Cardiff City Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Hull City Team News

Hull City will be without the services of Randell Williams and Joshua Emmanuel because of injuries.

Hull City Predicted Starting Line-Up

Ingram; McLoughlin, Greaves, Jones; Longman, Smallwood, Docherty, Fleming; Honeyman, Sayyadmanesh, Lewis-Potter

Cardiff City Team News

Cardiff are without Shaun Morrison, Max Watters and Alex Smithies because of injuries.

Cardiff City Predicted Starting Line-Up

Phillips; Drameh, Ng, Nelson, Bagan; Vaulks, Wintle; Colwill, Doyle, Doughty; Hugill

