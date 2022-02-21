Hull City vs Barnsley prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Hull City will host Barnsley in a Yorkshire derby at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday, with both teams in the Championship’s bottom five.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 23rd February 2022, MKM Stadium

Hull City vs Barnsley Prediction

The previous time Hull played on the road; they were held to a 0-0 draw by Sheffield United. They had won three of their previous seven games and had gone undefeated in six of their previous nine visits to this venue.

Barnsley, on the other hand, did win 1-0 at home against QPR last week. However, they had lost their previous six matches and were winless in their previous 15 games.

With these numbers in mind, Hull should get a much-needed win on Tuesday.

Hull City vs Barnsley Prediction: Hull City 2-1 Barnsley @ 19/20 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Hull City vs Barnsley Betting Tips

Hull enjoyed a much stronger season in the first half of 2021-22, but they are currently on a troubling trend. They’re giving up a lot of goals, and they’re losing ground in the standings with each passing game week.

They are now in 20th place in the table, and although having a point cushion above the relegation cut-off, the squad will have to avoid taking any risks.

They’ll need a big win soon to re-energize their supporters. And, by a stroke of luck, they are about to be presented with a big chance.

Barnsley is not only in lowest position in the Championship table, but they have also scored the fewest goals of any team in the division. They’ve also been a complete failure on the road.

Hull City vs Barnsley Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 11/10.

Hull City vs Barnsley Betting Odds

Match Winner

Hull @ 19/20 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 9/4 with LiveScore Bet

Barnsley @ 3/1 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 11/10

Under 2.5 @ 4/6

Hull City vs Barnsley Free Bet

LiveScore bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.