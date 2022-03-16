Hugh Taylor Cheltenham Tips – 2 Festival Fancies For Day Two

Into day two at the Cheltenham Festival folks and we’ve more top tipster bets to help you find some winners. ATR’s Hugh Taylor’s has two standout Cheltenham fancies on Wednesday.
You can back Hugh Taylor's Cheltenham tips on day two in a DOUBLE at an incredible 83/1
Hugh Taylor’s Cheltenham Tips – Day Two
2.50 Coral Cup Tip – SAINT FELICIEN @ 6/1 with Fitzdares
4.50 Grand Annual Chase Tip – SKY PIRATE @ 11/1 with Fitzdares
Unxposed young hurdler from the Gordon Elliott yard that won this race in 2016. Has only had three career runs but has shown ability in them all. Now into a handicap for the first time looks very intersting off a mark of 149, considering he was thought good enough to run in a Grade Three last time out.
4.50 Grand Annual Chase Tip – SKY PIRATE @ 11/1 with Fitzdares
Won this race 12 months ago and is back for more on just a 4lbs higher mark. Hasn’t won a race since, but has been running in better races than this and does seem to save his best for Cheltenham – his last three runs here read 1-1-2!
