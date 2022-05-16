Countries
huddersfield vs luton betting tips championship play off predictions odds free bet

Huddersfield vs Luton Betting Tips: Championship Play-Off Predictions, Odds & Free Bet

Updated

2 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town Players Celebrating

The Championship play-off semi-finals return for the second leg, with Huddersfield hosting Luton on Monday night with all things square. Taking a look ahead, we have put together a quick preview with predictions, tips and teams news.

Huddersfield vs Luton Betting Tips

What a prospect we have on our hands for the second leg.

After a hugely entertaining first leg in which both teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw, there is everything to play for as Huddersfield return to the John Smiths Stadium.

The Terries have been notoriously strong at home this season, particularly since the turn of the year and have collected 45 from their 23 games played on home turf.

While Luton ended their season with a 7-0 drubbing against champions Fulham, they finished with one of the best away records in the league and will certainly fancy their chances here after having plenty of chances to edge out in front last week.

However, we are tipping Huddersfield to get the win here in front of their home fans after an entertaining goal-abundant fixture.

Huddersfield vs Luton Predictions

Our prediction for this one is a 2-1 win for Huddersfield.

The Terries won their home fixture against Luton with relative ease back in mid-April with a 2-0, and their home record highlights just how strong they are when they are back on familiar turf.

Despite this, Luton have improved leaps and bounds over the season and present a team brimming with confidence and quality in equal measure. We expect them to push Huddersfield to their limit on Monday night, but just fall short of passage to the play-off final.

Huddersfield vs Luton Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Huddersfield 6/5
Draw 21/10
Luton 5/2

 

Huddersfield vs Luton Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Huddersfield Team News

Having suffered an injury towards the end of the first half, Ollie Turton is expected to sit this one out for Huddersfield with Pipa likely to deputise on the right-hand side.

Corberan took no risks on Levi Colwill on Friday after a reported illness, but the Chelsea loanee should return for this tie.

Huddersfield Predicted Line-Up

Nicholls, Lees, Hogg, Sarr, Pipa, Russell, O’Brien, Toffolo, Sinani, Ward, Holmes.

Luton Team News

Luton’s major injury concern is Henri Lansbury, who was withdrawn towards the end of the game last Friday.

Tom Lockyer could be drafted into the starting lineup after replacing him, while Elijah Adebayo may be fit enough to take a spot on the substitutes’ bench.

Luton Predicted Line-Up

Ingram, Burke, Bradley, Naismith, Bree, Campbell, Lansbury, Clark, Bell, Jerome, Cornick.

 

