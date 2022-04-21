Huddersfield vs Barnsley Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Huddersfield will be looking to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League this season and they cannot afford to slip up against Barnsley on Friday.

Huddersfield vs Barnsley Palace Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Huddersfield 4/7 Barnsley 24/5 Draw 13/5

Huddersfield vs Barnsley Predictions

Huddersfield Town will be looking to close in on the top two with a win over Barnsley on Friday night.

The home side are unbeaten in their last four matches in the league and they will be the favourites heading into this contest. Furthermore, Huddersfield have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four matches in the Championship and they are up against a struggling Barnsley side.

The home fans will be expecting a strong performance from the players here and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and deliver.

Meanwhile, Barnsley are at the bottom of the league table with just six wins from 42 league matches this season.

They have failed to beat Huddersfield in the last two meetings and the away side will be massive underdogs heading into this game.

Huddersfield vs Barnsley Prediction: Huddersfield 2-0 Barnsley @ 6/1 with Bet Storm

Huddersfield vs Barnsley Betting Tips

Huddersfield are up against a side that has failed to win the last five league matches and they are devoid of confidence and momentum right now.

On the other hand, the home side have been solid defensively in recent weeks and they are unbeaten in their last four league outings. Huddersfield will be fairly confident of grinding out a convincing win here.

The last time these two sides met, Huddersfield picked up a 1-0 win at home in the FA Cup and they will be hoping for a similar result here.

Huddersfield vs Barnsley betting tip: Huddersfield to win to nil @ 6/4 with Bet Storm

When is Huddersfield vs Barnsley?

The Championship clash between Huddersfield vs Barnsley will be played on the 22nd of April at John Smith’s Stadium.

What time does Huddersfield vs Barnsley Kick-Off?

The Championship clash between Huddersfield vs Barnsley kicks off at 19:45 pm BST.

Huddersfield vs Barnsley Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Huddersfield Team News

The home side have a number of injury issues to deal with. Sorba Thomas, Ryan Schofield, Rolando Aarons, Alex Vallejo, Matty Pearson, Levi Covill and Danny Ward are all sidelined with injuries.

Huddersfield Predicted Starting Line-Up

Lee Nicholls; Pipa, Oliver Turton, Tom Lees, Naby Sarr, Harry Toffolo; Lewis O’Brien, Jonathan Russell, Jonathan Hogg, Danel Sinani; Jordan Rhodes

Barnsley Team News

Michal Helik and Aapo Halme are ruled out for the visitors with injuries.

Barnsley Predicted Starting Line-Up

Jack Walton; Remy Vita, Liam Kitching, Mads Juel Andersen, Callum Brittain; Romal Palmer, Claudio Gomes; Callum Styles, Amine Bassi, Domingos Quina; Carlton Morris

