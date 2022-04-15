Huddersfield Town vs QPR Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

When Huddersfield Town hosts an out-of-form Queens Park Rangers side at the John Smith’s Stadium on Good Friday, they will be hoping for their third consecutive Championship victory.

The Terriers have won five of their past seven league home matches, while the R’s have lost seven of their last eight league road games.

Huddersfield Town vs QPR Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Huddersfield 19/20 QPR 3/1 Draw 12/5

Huddersfield Town vs QPR Predictions

Huddersfield is currently in third place in the Premier League, four points behind Bournemouth in second. Carlos Corberan’s squad will be looking to build on their 2-0 triumph against Luton last time around. They’ll attempt to carry that momentum into Friday’s match against QPR.

QPR, on the other hand, has been abysmal of late and is currently in 11th place in the table. Mark Warburton’s team has dropped seven of their previous ten games, including their last five. With a win over Huddersfield on Friday, they will hope to turn things around.

Given the disparity in form between the two sides, it’s difficult to see QPR picking up any points.

Huddersfield will win the game convincingly, according to the predictions of betting sites.

Huddersfield Town vs QPR prediction: Huddersfield 2-0 QPR @ 19/20 with Bet UK

Huddersfield Town vs QPR Betting Tips

After defeating Luton Town 2-0 in the Championship, Huddersfield will be eager for another victory.

Huddersfield Town had 45% possession and 11 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Jon Russell (59′) and Naby Sarr (89′) scored the goals for Huddersfield Town. Luton Town’s opponents had seven shots on goal, one of which was on target.

Huddersfield Town scored six goals in their last six games, thanks to Carlos Corberán. In those matches, they have been outscored by a total of nine goals.

On the other hand, QPR will be looking to make amends after losing their last encounter in Championship action to Preston North End.

Queens Park Rangers had 51% possession and 15 shots on goal, seven of which were on target, in the encounter. Jimmy Dunne (42′ own goal) and Andre Gray (93′) scored goals for Queens Park Rangers. Preston North End had 20 shots on goal, seven of which were on target. Preston North End’s goal came from Cameron Archer (50′).

Huddersfield Town vs QPR betting tip: Huddersfield to win @ 19/20 with Bet UK

How to Watch Huddersfield Town vs QPR Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Huddersfield Town vs QPR?

Huddersfield Town vs QPR will play on 15th April 2022.

What time does Huddersfield Town vs QPR Kick Off?

Huddersfield Town vs QPR will kick off at 21:30.

Huddersfield Town vs QPR Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Huddersfield Team News

Following their 2-0 win against Luton last time out, Huddersfield has no new injury concerns. Ryan Schofield, Rolando Aarons, Alex Vallejo, and Matty Pearson are still on the sidelines with injuries.

Huddersfield Predicted Line Up: Lee Nicholls; Levi Colwill, Jonathan Hogg, Tom Lees; Harry Toffolo, Lewis O’Brien, Jonathan Russell, Pipa; Sorba Thomas, Danel Sinani, Danny Ward

QPR Team News

For the encounter, QPR will be without a number of players. Injury has sidelined Chris Willock, Seny Dieng, Yoann Barbet, David Marshall, Lee Wallace, Jeff Hendrick, Rob Dickie, and Jordan Archer.

QPR Predicted Line Up: Murphy Mahoney; Sam McCallum, Jimmy Dunne, Dion Sanderson, Moses Odubajo; Andre Dozzell, Stefan Johansen, Sam Field, Luke Amos; Ilias Chair; Lyndon Dykes

